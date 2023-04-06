Exynos chips could return to the high-end with the Samsung Galaxy S24

- Advertisement -

A South Korean media claims that Samsung plans to bring back the Exynos chips in 2024.

Rumors about Samsung’s next flagship, the Exynos 2400, have been gaining steam despite the fact that its predecessor (Exynos 2300), now doomed to fail, never passed the EVT (Engineering Validation Test) phase.

The Exynos 2400 will begin mass production in 2024. Although it already received the green light in February, it is likely that Samsung will take advantage of the time to optimize it.

- Advertisement -

It is a 10-core chip with a surface area of ​​125 mm2, larger than that of Apple’s M1. Unfortunately, it won’t be manufactured on Samsung’s 3GAP node, instead using the “enhanced” 4LPP variant, the same one Samsung plans to use for the Exynos 2200 of the Galaxy S23 FE.

Like its main competitor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Exynos 2400 will reportedly feature a quad-core CPU, with a Cortex-X4 (3.1 GHz), two Cortex-A720 cores (2.9 GHz), three Cortex-A720 cores (2.6 GHz) and four Cortex-A520 cores (1.8 GHz).

Another claims that the Exynos 2400 will use an RDNA2 GPU called the Xclipse X940, similar to the one in Rembrandt processors. It will have 6 WGP (12 CU), 8 MB L3 cache and hardware raytracing support.

Also, its clock speed is rumored to reach 2.0GHz, although Samsung may have to lower it to keep the temperature in check. Lastly, the ISP can support up to a single 320 MP camera sensor and record 8K video at 60 FPS in 10-bit.

- Advertisement -

For now, It is not known which regions will receive the Galaxy S24 variants with Exynos 2400. Samsung is likely to test the domestic market first. Its success (or failure) will determine whether it is ready for international use.

On the other hand, Samsung could also be using the Exynos 2400 as a test platform for the highly anticipated “Dream Team” chip, which will debut with the Galaxy S25 in 2025.



