Premieres for the week of April 3, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

If one of the things you are clear about for this week is that you are going to try to get the most out of it, access to the streaming platforms that you have contracted, we are going to show you all the premieres that you must take into account so as not to miss anything that may interest you. The truth is that there are enough movies and series for you to have a great time both at home and wherever you go.

One of the options that you should know is that the series The Boarding School: The Summits reaches its final season. This creation that you can enjoy on Prime Video has been hooked since the three months after the previous installment ended, something that makes it clear that everything that happens in the boarding school remains… and, of course, this is a problem. The protagonists have to face many dangers with the help of a new collaborator who answers to the name of Zoe. Entertaining and with the striking point of being the last installment, it is an option among the premieres that can convince you on these holidays (specifically on April 7).

If what you are looking for is a good series with tension, one of the possibilities that you should keep in mind is The Chosen, which arrives at Movistar Plus+ on April 6. A mystery story at a time when these were a serious problem -and that has to do with the arrival of a man who is capable of curing the sick… or so the rumors say-. The lives of the characters change completely and negligence or conformism go to the background because they want by all means to discover if everything is true. An excellent way to spend the afternoon in front of the television, without a doubt.

The rest of the releases for the week of April 3, 2023

We leave you a list by VOD services in which you can find out everything that is interesting among the premieres of movies and series that can be seen as new this week. You will surely find something that catches your eye.

Netflix

Bronca: premiere of the first season on April 6

Chupa: premiere on April 7

Steve and the League of Monsters: premiere on April 7

Hunger: premiere on April 8

Royal Crakers: season one premieres on April 3

Prime Video

Last Light: season one premieres on April 7

+

Will Trent: season one premieres April 5

Amen: Francis responds: premiere on April 5

The good mothers: premiere of the first season on April 5

Tiny Beautiful Things: Season 1 Premieres April 7

Movistar Plus+

The sailor’s song: premiere on April 4

