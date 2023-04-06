WhatsApp will allow you to protect your most private chats by fingerprint

- Advertisement -

With the aim of offering a better user experience, WhatsApp is working on several new features such as audio chat, message editing, short video messages and much more.

However, according to a new report the platform could soon allow users to lock and hide their private chats.

This feature has been discovered through the latest WhatsApp for Android 2.23.8.2 beta update on the Google Play Store.

The upcoming feature will give users an extra layer of security, making it harder for people to listen in on your private conversations. It will be available to users in a future app update.

The report notes that you will be able to block your most private chats in the contact information or group chat. After adding a chat to your blocked chats list, it will only be accessible from this screen.

Once a chat is blocked, can only be opened with the user’s fingerprint or access code, making it almost impossible for anyone else to access it.

WhatsApp’s upcoming feature will also help keep media content private by ensuring that photos and videos sent in a locked chat aren’t automatically saved to the device’s gallery, according to the report.

