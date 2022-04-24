Dublin man’s lost wallet makes hilarious transatlantic journey to the US

A Dublin man who accidentally lost his wallet on a flight to Ireland has been left stunned after an electronic tag showed that it is on its way back to the US.

Taking to social media about his plight, Cian Hogan said: “Lost my wallet on Aer Lingus flight EI104 inbound from JFK. The wallet is now heading back west towards the USA!

“On the off chance anyone is onboard, it’s near seat 3A front of the plane left hand side.”

Speaking to Dublin Live, Cian explained: “There’s a tag on my wallet that links to my phone, I left it on the plane and I couldn’t get back on because the doors were shut.

“It took off at about 5pm and I’ve been watching it all evening on my phone, it’s heading back to JFK airport in the US. It’s gone dark on me at the moment, I think it’s somewhere over the Atlantic.

Seeing the funny side, Cian said: “It’s no big deal if I don’t get it back, there’s no money in it.”

Cian has turned to the power of social media to try get his wallet back, and some fellow social media users saw the funny side to the wallet making its long transatlantic journey.

One person said: “Can we please leave your wallet where it is and see what different adventures it gets into?”

A second person said: “I’m in 4a on that flight in a few weeks. Will have a look around.”

A third person said: “Is that why it’s called an airtag?”

A fourth person wrote: “Would be class if they recover this for you.”

