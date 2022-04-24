Tech News

An app to know the air quality of your city

By: Brian Adam

Date:

We know that in recent years, cities around the world have suffered severe blows in terms of air quality in the areaand that generates serious problems for the population that lives there.

For this reason, to avoid certain areas at certain times, there is an application designed specifically for you that can help you know the air quality of your city.

The app is called IQAir AirVisual, available at IQAir.com, and among other things, it is designed to provide data to users about the air quality of cities around the world in real timeso they can see how polluted their locations are.

In addition to this, the app offers general information about the weather, interesting articles on improving air quality in the car, at home, at school or offices, in hospitals and clinics, among many other places.

Another striking point that the app shows is the ranking of the cities with the most polluted air in the worldapart from the fact that if you search for a specific city, you will be able to see a list of the cities with the most polluted air in the country in question.

This is what IQAir AirVisual offers you

Here some data you can find in IQAir

Once you enter the official IQAir website or download its app, you will be able to see how detect your location from the first moment so you don’t need to do any setting by yourself.

Also, in case you don’t want to know the data of the air in your city but of some others, you can write the name of the site you want in the top search bar.

When you then search for a point, you will be able to see how the platform tells you if the site’s pollution is good, fair or bad, In addition to the main polluting agentssome health measures to protect against pollution and, as a star data, the quality of the air that will be in the city for the next few days along with the weather and the wind, among other data.

Where does IQAir get all these reports from and how secure is the information? Well, basically the platform gets these references via the database used by Apple’s Weather appso you can have full confidence in this section.

However, it must be made clear that you can always find out there, either devices or systems, that measure the quality of the air in a more precise way if you need to get more complete or detailed data.

We can say that we are talking about a fairly complete application and that, without any doubt, you could have on your mobile to see from time to time the data that is shown there, and best of all, it is a completely free app, so you can download it from Google Play or the App Store without any problem.

Brian Adam
