Dublin Bus slammed after Green Day fans forced to walk to city centre from Marlay Park

Dublin Bus have been slammed for leaving Green Day fans “high and dry” after people were left stranded at Marlay Park after the gig due to the lack of transport

The American rock legends were playing at Marlay Park as part of their “Hella Mega Tour” with support from Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Local Fine Gael Councillor David McManus hit out at the public transport provider, saying they failed to “organise even one extra bus on their routes around Marlay Park which has left thousands of concert-goers high and dry”.

The South Dublin County Councillor added: “The 14 and 16 bus routes should have additional buses on their routes between 4pm and midnight each day.”

One fan said she was forced to walk 2 and a half hours to get to a bus stop but was left stranded after the last bus drove past her. Speaking on Twitter she said: “Marlay Park was a f*****g shambles tonight. The last bus left randomly stranding thousands. No Luas running.

“Guards told us to walk to the bus stop for 16. Walked for 2.5 hours for the Dublin Bus to not stop for us. No taxis. Took me almost 3 hours to get home and I live in the city.”

Another person said they had to walk 5 kilometres home to Rathmines after buses stopped running at 10pm. They said: “What a great concert at Marley Park tonight. Green Day you were absolutely amazing.

“Dublin Bus what is wrong with you?!? No buses after 10 from Marlay Park. Why? Just why? WALKED HOME 5K TO Rathmines.”

A third person added: “It’s only Monday but the first Marley Park show has already shown how unfit for purpose public transport and particularly Dublin Bus are. Loads of people just wondering around the place the last hour with no way home.”

Cllr McManus said even commuters getting out of the city had difficulties as buses were at full capacity all evening. He added: “night, the Grange Road at Marlay Park became the Boulevard of Broken Public Transport for Green Day fans as tens of thousands walked into town due to the failure of Dublin Bus.

“I’m calling on Dublin Bus to serve the public and organise additional services for concert-goers immediately.”

Fans were also left fuming at the start of the concert after they had to join a “massive” queue. People attending the concert claimed there was only one entrance open which meant the queue stretched over 1.5km long around the perimeter of the park.

One fan posted pictures of people queuing for the gig, writing: “The state of the queue to get in to Marlay Park. Surely @mcd_productions should have made safer arrangements for people!!! Actually standing on the side of a road with traffic passing.”

Dublin Live has contacted Dublin Bus for comment.

