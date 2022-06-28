HomeAppsPhotoshopHow to Effectively Remove Logos and Branding From Surfaces in Photoshop

How to Effectively Remove Logos and Branding From Surfaces in Photoshop

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
4ba607fc1e16671863d4893d3c019307.jpg
4ba607fc1e16671863d4893d3c019307.jpg
- Advertisement -

Logos and branding on products in photographs can be unnecessary distractions, or depending on how an image is being used, their visibility could possibly be infringing on a brand’s copyright. Avoid these situations by learning how to remove them using Photoshop.

[mb_related_posts1]

In this video, Aaron Nace of Phlearn takes us through various methods for object removal he has learned and developed throughout his career as a Photoshop expert. Like many things in this editing program, there are various ways to accomplish a task. Object — or spot removal — is certainly no exception to the rule, as there are several tools dedicated to the job. From the Clone Stamp to the Healing brushes, Nace brilliantly illustrates how all are used in conjunction with each other to produce the most realistic outcome.   

Video Tutorial: Creating Fire Elements with the Render Flame Filter in Photoshop CC 2014
  • TAGS

In my work as an interior photographer, I use these methods all the time, and from my own experience, I’m able to go directly to the tool I believe is best suited to a particular job. For those of you watching Nace and wondering how he knows to use certain tools for certain jobs, it’s simply a matter of practice and experience. I especially appreciate his love of the regular brush tool. Even though it’s just painting over your subject without adding any texture, knowing how to make the adjustment look realistic by adding noise is a game-changer when you figure it out. His simple trick of free-transforming the added noise to make the grain bigger in the last removal is something I hadn’t thought of before.

Did you learn something new from this?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

OPPO Watch 3, this will be this tough rival of the Apple Watch smart watch

It is quite clear that the different manufacturers that have products in the...
Ireland

Gang that shot Gary Carey lured him home from Spain by claiming threat on his life was over

The gang that shot Gary Carey in a Dublin hotel lured him back to...
Apple

iPhone 14 Plus, not Max: back to the nomenclature of 5 years ago

Apple prepares to launch its 2022 iPhone lineup by introducing two iPhone 14 Pro...
Europe

COVID-19 Debate: What lessons can Europe learn from the pandemic?

It's been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic upended society as we...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...

© 2021 voonze.com.