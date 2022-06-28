New API for Instagram Reels adds tools for developers and creators

As of today, Instagram Reels have an API available on the platform for developers of the social network.

Through this utility, it is now possible to manage different aspects of this kind of content using external tools.

[mb_related_posts1]

The API for Reels arrives on Instagram, opening new possibilities to manage content

Meta presented its new Reels API, responding to the request of its developer community, who affirm that this content is a priority within the platform.

Specifically, this implementation opens the possibility to program Reels and obtain social interaction metrics for Reels. Developers can also post Reels to Instagram Business accounts using the new APIs.

“We are always looking to improve our content publishing and consumption experiences, whether people use Instagram natively or through a third party. After constantly hearing from our developer community that Reels is a top priority, we’re excited to introduce Reels to a number of endpoints you may already be familiar with.”Meta pointed out in his adshared via his blog for developers.

The new APIs will also allow developers to reply, delete, hide, show, disable, and enable comments on Reels. In addition, apart from managing their own publications, developers will be able to take advantage of this resource to find public Reels that have been tagged with specific hashtags. They will also be able to identify Reels in which an Instagram business or content creator account has been tagged or mentioned.

[mb_related_posts2]

The functions to manage Reels were integrated into the current version and all previous versions of the Instagram Graph API, extending its functions to already connected applications and thus avoiding the registration of additional instances that must be re-reviewed for permission.

To integrate these features, developers already have the updated API documentation available. However, at this time, the coverage of this implementation is limited to 25% of Instagram user accounts. Between now and July 6, its scope will gradually be extended.

the various efforts to enhance this content format makes Reels an important part of the Instagram experience.

With this tool recently presented and released, in addition to opening up valuable space for developers who work with these resources, its existence could give rise to other applications or plugins for different platforms that take advantage of what this new API has to offer.