Drakarys, this is the new malware that wants to infect your Android phone

This summer we have had to raise the alarm about the rise of apps with on our phones. To begin with, Spain is one of the main targets of BRATA, one of the most dangerous viruses. And now we have known the existence of , a new malware that can wreak havoc on your bank account.

Thanks to the colleagues at Bleeping Computer, we’ve learned of the existence of this new spyware for that has a rather discouraging name: it was the battle cry used in Game of Thrones for the dragons to throw fire at their enemies.

At the moment, as reported, this new spyware is appearing in New Zealand, India, Pakistan and the United Kingdom and is being used by the Bitter APT hacker group which has already caused more than one headache for the Pakistani government due to its computer attacks.

What do we know about Drakarys

Meta was the first to report this new android malwarewhere he indicated that Drakarys can steal stored data, access geolocation and activate microphones remotely.

Now, a new technical report on Dracarys sheds more light on this dangerous malware than is using Signal to deploy. At the moment it uses this instant messaging service, but in the future it could jump to other platforms such as Telegram or WhatsApp.

For it, this group of hackers trick the user with a phishing page which appears to be a legal download portal. Nothing is further from reality. Also, as Signal is open source, this group of hackers created a version with the same features as the official app, in addition to hiding the Dracarys code so that this malware starts to act the moment you install the app.

The permissions requested after the installation of the malware include access to the phone’s contact list, SMS, access to the camera and microphone, reading and writing storage, making calls, and access to the precise location of the phone. device, so you won’t be missing user information.

dracarys too takes advantage of the Accessibility Service to give themselves additional permissions and continue working in the background even if the user closes the Signal app. It also gets access to all your data and being able to use your phone remotely, which can be a big problem.

We leave you a summary of all the information Drakarys can obtain:

Contact list

SMS data

call logs

List of installed applications

Records

GPS position

Lastly, this malware for android you can also take screenshots and use the microphones to record any conversation. Do you want to avoid Drakarys? Simply download Signal from Google Play and save yourself unnecessary headaches.

