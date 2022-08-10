Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: maximum commitment to folding with a better screen, better photography and much more power

Samsung has long established itself in the world of phones with a screen, and the proof of this is that we are already facing the fourth generation of its Fold models. A phone that bets on the large screen format (tablet-phone) and that receives the name of Samsung ZFold 4. The next big bet of the Koreans in the sector.

As expected, Samsung places on board its new top notch components in practically all its lines. Perhaps we can talk about the fact that the fast charge of its 25W battery is the weakest point, but we are facing a really complete mobile phone with an unfolded 7.6-inch format that will continue to attract followers of the brand and model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 external screen 6.2-inch AMOLED 2X

HD+ at 2,316 x 904 pixels

Gorilla Glass Victus+

Supports more than 200,000 folds

48Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh internal display 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FullHD + at 2,176 x 1,812 pixels

1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Versions 12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

12GB/1TB rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8, OIS

Wide: 12 megapixels f / 2.2, 123º

Zoom: 10 megapixels f / 2.4, 3X, OIS Camera under the screen 4 megapixels f/1.8 Frontal camera 10 megapixels f/2.2 Drums 4,400mAh

25W fast charge

wireless charging

System Android 12L

OneUI 4.1.1 connectivity Dual 5G (SIM, eSIM)

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

gps

NFC

UWB

USB Type-C 3.2 Dimensions and weight Open: 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm

Folded: 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8mm

263 grams Others side fingerprint reader

IPX8

aptx HD Audio

Samsung DeX

Audio 360

HiFi Audio Price From 1,799 euros.

Maximum power signed by Qualcomm

We have no trace of Exynos brains on board a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 that they put a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 at the helm, in the captain’s chair. Qualcomm’s latest premium-end processor appears supported by 12GB of RAM to offer us up to three versions of internal storage, to choose from: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. And of course, no trace of trays for the microSD.

The inner screen is a folding 7.6 inches diagonal It supports more than 200,000 closures. A screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology with a resolution of 2,176 x 1,812 pixels and that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. As for the exterior, the one that we can use with the mobile folded, it is an AMOLED 2X of 6.2 inches diagonal with a quite particular HD + resolution: 2,316 x 904 pixels.

The most powerful of Qualcomm supported by 12GB of RAM for all.

This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 lands with an internal 4,400 mAh battery that supports fast wired charging of up to 25W and that we can charge wirelessly with any Qi compatible charger. The model hits the market sporting Android 12L (the foldable version) hidden behind One UI 4.1.1 and has 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, UWB, NFC and a USB Type-C connector.

As if that were not enough, we also have around here IPX8 protection against water and dust. The Galaxy Z Fold4 places its fingerprint reader on the side of the device, thus facilitating its use both folded and unfolded, and it weighs no more and no less than 263 grams.

Raising the photographic level

Samsung says that its new camera equipment is the best ever mounted on board a foldable, something that will have to be tested when the time comes. Meanwhile, we are left with the figures offered and these figures speak, from the outset, of a front camera, of 10 megapixels with a lens with f/2.2 aperture. An angular camera, it goes without saying. Under the inner screen we also have 4 megapixels f/1.8, by the way.

It’s not just numbers, it’s evolution: 23% more light captured at night

As far as the main camera equipment is concerned, Samsung places a sensor in front of the device. 50 megapixels with f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by a super wide-angle camera of 12 megapixels with f/2.2 lens and the main trio is closed by a camera 10 megapixel telephoto lens with f / 2.4 lens and that offers 3 optical magnifications in addition to 30 hybrid magnifications.

When it comes to software, Samsung says that its cameras are 23% brighter at night (taking the main camera as a reference) and that have both optical stabilization and electronic stabilization. Without a doubt, a photographic equipment that will be worth putting to the test.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will go on sale in Spain in three colors (Phantom Black, Beige, Graygreen, Burgundy exclusive on the web) and in the three memory options mentioned above, all of them with 12GB of RAM: 256GB for the model basic, 512GB for the intermediate model and 1TB for the superior model. The prices announced by the manufacturer are as follows: