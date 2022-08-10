New Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro, arrive to reign in the smartwatch

- Advertisement -

One of the great protagonists in the Unpacked event that he held today Samsung It has been the new generation of smart watches that it has presented. We refer to the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 pro. Yes, this time there are two models announced.

As in the previous generation, the operating system used by both models is Wear OS from Google -with One UI Watch 4.5 customization-, which means that you have access to a large number of applications and, the truth is that migrating from Tizen has proven to be an excellent idea for users. The traditional model can be obtained in sizes of 40 and 44 millimeters, while the Pro only in 45 mm. The fact is that you can always get an option that fits your tastes and with a weight always below 47 grams.

In what has to do with the design, it should be noted that this is a model that arrives with a finish in titaniumwhich denotes a clear effort on the part of Samsung to offer the best, and also that the screen has a sapphire crystal which adds quality and durability. By the way, that the 1.4-inch screen in the largest options -and 1.2 in the smallest- the panels are type AMOLEDwhich ensures that the quality is excellent in all kinds of situations.

All kinds of functionalities in these Samsung watches

Thanks to the inclusion of a large number of sensors (the complete BioActive stands out among them), accuracy has improved in a remarkable way in this device, which means that it is possible to know a large amount of information. An example of what we say is that you can know all the physical exercise that is carried out (including the option of performing electrocardiograms and even measuring temperature as a thermometer). Even, progress has been made in options such as knowing the quality of sleep so that you know if you really rest or not in your day to day.

Another good detail offered by the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro is that there are more options when it comes to playing sports combined with these wearables. An example of what we say is that you can follow routes by turn-by-turn directions -which can be by voice or vibration-. This improves the effectiveness when going hiking and, among other things, always finding the way back.

Better autonomy in these smartwatches

This is important in this type of accessories and the company has indicated that it is possible to reach the three days of use without problems thanks to improved batteries that can reach 590 mAh. This places the advertised models among the best on the market (always speaking of those that allow applications to be installed). In addition, it also improves the fast chargewhich is much better and in 30 minutes you can have 45% of the battery available. An excellent brand.

These wearables do not lack protection against water and have NFC to make mobile payments. In addition, its processor that has all the versions is the Exynos W920 at 1.18 GHz and dual core which is quite powerful and has a RAM of 1.5 GB with storage that reaches sixteen gigabytes. Therefore, good performance is fully assured.

Availability and price of these new watches

compatible with iOS Y Android, and with a personalized collection of straps for all the models that have been announced, from August 26 you will be able to buy these new smart watches that have nothing to send to the Apple Watch. Their prices are as shown below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch5: from €299 for the Bluetooth version and €349 for the LTE (in graphite, sapphire and silver in its smallest version and in graphite, silver and pink in its largest version)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: from €469 for the Bluetooth version and €519 for LTE (the colors will be black and grey).

