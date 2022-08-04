HomeMobileAndroidDo you have doubts before moving from Android to iPhone? apple...

Do you have doubts before moving from Android to iPhone? apple responds

MobileAndroidiphoneTech News

Published on

By Abraham
pasar de android a iphone.jpg
pasar de android a iphone.jpg
- Advertisement -

In September, apple will announce the iPhone 14 series, and while that time is coming, the company g

In this video, Apple answers the most asked questions by android users before moving to iPhone. These questions cover a number of topics ranging from switching to iOS, handing over an old device, reliability, software updates, privacy and support.

The company talks about seven important points when switching to the iPhone:

  • If I move to iPhone, will it be easy to transfer my contacts, photos and messages?
  • Can I trade in my old phone?
  • Will it stand the test of time?
  • Will it be reliable?
  • Will you get the latest updates?
  • How will my personal information be protected?
  • Will I get support from Apple?

The iPhone 14 series will likely come in four models, with two regular versions and two Pro models.

For the regular iPhone 14, the big news will be a new Plus/Max model. For the iPhone 14 Pro, a new design, an Always On Display mode, an improved camera system and a faster processor are expected.

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, a MagSafe charging fan for smartphones

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

OnePlus explains the 3 reasons why the OnePlus 10T does not have Alert Slider

One of the most famous features of Oneplus phones is the alert switch, known...
Tech News

Airbnb begins to recover from the consequences of the pandemic

Among the immediate consequences of the outbreak of the pandemic, we were able to...
Apple

Mac & i issue 4/2022 now in stores

Mobile

OnePlus 10T: Everything you need to know about the new mobile

In the second half of each year, OnePlus usually releases slightly improved "T" variants...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.