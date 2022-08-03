HomeTech GiantsAppleIt seems that purple will be the star color of the new...

It seems that purple will be the star color of the new iPhone 14

By Brian Adam
Just a month and a little after being able to see in reality what the new iphone terminals will look like and how they will behave in their 14 versions, we have a new rumor about what the main color of this new series will be. Some intrepid venture to say that purple will be the color of this edition. It is not the first time that this color sounds to be part of the iPhone family, but It seems that now it is a reality.

Beyond a rumor, it seems that purple will be the color of the iPhone 14

Although we cannot say that Apple has confirmed that purple will be the fashionable color of the iPhone 14, we can say that this new rumor comes to fuel one already widespread in previous editions. It is true that has not come true and that at the moment we do not have an iPhone model of this color.

There is hardly a month left for the new terminals to be launched to the world and with them we will see the new features that have been rumored so much so far, with the new processors and especially with the new functions of iOS 16. But it is always good to know what kind of novelties are included in the exterior.

Since we do not have rumors that tell us that the design of the iPhone will change, what can be done is to speculate on the colors that will be part of this edition. Thus, Jioriku, A user on Twitter who has already launched some rumors previously and correctly, expresses through Twitter that this year the iPhone 14 will have a new color: Purple.

But he doesn’t just stay there, he dares to tell us how will the color palette look in which we can choose the terminal:

  • iPhone 14: Green, purple, blue, black, white and red. The pink is changed to purple.
  • iPhone 14 Pro: Green, purple, silver, gold and graphite. The blue color disappears in favor of the new fashion color.

On the social network, he also talks about the new function of screen always on that could come with the new model. Very similar to how it works on the Apple Watch, allowing you to see accurate information at all times without having to “wake up” the iPhone.

As always happens with rumours, we will have to wait, because it will be the time that determines its veracity or not. There is little left.

