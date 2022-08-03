iPhone 14 could cost like iPhone 13: new indications from rumors

We return to talk about the issue prices concerning the new ones 14, the next family of top of the range from Apple that will arrive during the month of September. In fact, 2022 is a very special year for economic issues, since a series of unpredictable factors have contributed to a sharp increase in prices that has affected almost every sector. The persistence of the chip crisis is no longer the only element weighing on the pockets of buyers, given that the international scenario is characterized bygalloping rise in inflation, the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and from the rapid deterioration of relations between the United States and China because of the events of these hours linked to Taiwan: in short, the global scenario has never been so negative as in recent months.

UNCHANGED ENTRANCE PRICE

All this also directly affects the prices of consumer electronics and one of the next products to be affected by the possible increases is the iPhone 14, even if the latest seem to paint a less negative outlook than previously expected. A post on the South Korean blog by user Naver yeux1122 – active for some time in the leak scene – seems to suggest that iPhone 14 will keep the same base price as iPhone 13 (here our review), equal to 799 dollars (excluding taxes), a scenario that has already emerged in the past and is now confirmed again. Apple, $ 275 billion investment driving success in China According to reports, Apple has decided to keep the same price list to try to counter the expected drop in demand that characterize the second half of the year, due to the aforementioned negative global economic conditions. This also net of the increase in the cost that Apple will incur for the construction of the iPhone 14, so it is likely that the Cupertino house has decided to give up part of its margin to avoid a price increase.