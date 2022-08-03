iPhone 14 could cost like iPhone 13: new indications from rumors

We return to talk about the issue prices concerning the new ones iphone 14, the next family of top of the range from Apple that will arrive during the month of September. In fact, 2022 is a very special year for economic issues, since a series of unpredictable factors have contributed to a sharp increase in prices that has affected almost every sector. The persistence of the chip crisis is no longer the only element weighing on the pockets of buyers, given that the international scenario is characterized bygalloping rise in inflation, the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and from the rapid deterioration of relations between the United States and China because of the events of these hours linked to Taiwan: in short, the global scenario has never been so negative as in recent months.
All this also directly affects the prices of consumer electronics and one of the next products to be affected by the possible increases is the iPhone 14, even if the latest rumors seem to paint a less negative outlook than previously expected.
A post on the South Korean blog by user Naver yeux1122 – active for some time in the leak scene – seems to suggest that iPhone 14 will keep the same base price as iPhone 13 (here our review), equal to 799 dollars (excluding taxes), a scenario that has already emerged in the past and is now confirmed again.
According to reports, Apple has decided to keep the same price list to try to counter the expected drop in demand that could characterize the second half of the year, due to the aforementioned negative global economic conditions. This also net of the increase in the cost that Apple will incur for the construction of the iPhone 14, so it is likely that the Cupertino house has decided to give up part of its margin to avoid a price increase.
Obviously we remember that this year’s lineup will be very different from the current one, since there will be no new mini model, compared to the arrival of a 6.7 “iPhone 14 Plus / Max. This means that the entry price of the iPhone 14 series will still be higher than it is nowconsidering that iPhone 13 mini is offered for $ 699 (tax-free) and there will not be a new model that will replace it in this price range (and nothing prevents Apple from still keeping it on the list at the same price).
We remind you that the prices quoted are in dollars and that at the moment it is impossible to determine with certainty what will be the conversion that Apple will adopt for the prices in euros, since the exchange rate with the US currency has changed a lot over the last few months, so it is possible that the cost in euros will not remain unchanged. We also report that the rumors concern only the basic model, while iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could undergo increases compared to the current price lists.