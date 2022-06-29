Dimensity 9000+ next to its debut: already in July on iQOO 10?

- Advertisement -

iQOO 10 it will be the first smartphone to be equipped with the processor Dimensity 9000+ that MediaTek officially announced just a few days ago. Digital Chat Station is convinced of this, which on Weibo anticipates some of the features of the new device – or rather, of the new series – referring to the most recent chip from the Taiwanese manufacturer.

The tests would already be underway, and would cover one between iQOO 10 and its Pro variant (or both?). The smartphones – successors of the 9 series presented earlier this year – are expected for July, at least according to Asian media reports. Indiscretion that coincides with what emerged at the presentation of the processor last week, given that reference was made to the third quarter of the year.

IMPROVEMENTS WITHOUT REVOLUTION

Compared to Dimensity 9000, the Plus version delivers performance 5% higher CPUs and 10% GPU. This was made possible by a refinement of the platform (and therefore not from a real revolution) which has allowed to keep many of the components unaltered, optimizing their performance. To highlight the clock frequency increase of the Arm Cortex-X2 core, now at 3.2GHz (it was 3.05), the introduction of MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 for the modem and HDR10 + support thanks to MiraVision 790.

iQOO 10 could, however, reserve other surprises: it cannot be ruled out that the series may be offered on the market (perhaps in some selected countries) in Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 version. There is also talk of the presence of super fast charging technology at 200W, of which the very first rumors have emerged in recent days.