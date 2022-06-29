android 13, the beta for samsung galaxy s22 with one ui 5.0 seems very close

- Advertisement -

The beta of Android 13 has already arrived at version 3.1, but only on Google’s Pixels, which traditionally are the first test bed (the release of the stable version is scheduled for the end of August or September). Immediately after, as a rule, comes Samsung, the manufacturer that offers greater guarantees in terms of software support in the entire Android landscape.

And in this round the Korean giant could bring the beta of the new version of the green robot based on One UI 5.0 on its flagships of the Galaxy S22 series even earlier than usual. Information from South Korea collected by TizenHelpin fact, they report the sighting of the beta firmware S906NKSU2ZVF6 for Galaxy S22 based on Android 13.

These movements suggest aopening of the public beta program which could also be imminent: even the latest rumors circulating on the net, just like those of April, indicate a possible launch already in July. And Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra will open the dance, followed closely by the folding Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy S21 family.

As for the news of the One UI 5.0 (which add up to those of Android 13 stock), we still know little: speed, however, seems to have been a priority for Samsung in development. Probably the Galaxy Unpacked event expected for August 10, where the new folding Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (in addition to Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro) will be presented, will also be the right opportunity to drop the veil too. on the upcoming customization of Android 13 by Samsung.

