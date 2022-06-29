HomeMobileAndroidAndroid 13, the beta for Samsung Galaxy S22 with One UI 5.0...

Android 13, the beta for Samsung Galaxy S22 with One UI 5.0 seems very close

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1036530.jpeg
1036530.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The beta of Android 13 has already arrived at version 3.1, but only on Google’s Pixels, which traditionally are the first test bed (the release of the stable version is scheduled for the end of August or September). Immediately after, as a rule, comes Samsung, the manufacturer that offers greater guarantees in terms of software support in the entire Android landscape.

 

And in this round the Korean giant could bring the beta of the new version of the green robot based on One UI 5.0 on its flagships of the Galaxy S22 series even earlier than usual. Information from South Korea collected by TizenHelpin fact, they report the sighting of the beta firmware S906NKSU2ZVF6 for Galaxy S22 based on Android 13.

[mb_related_posts1]
android 13, the beta for samsung galaxy s22 with one ui 5.0 seems very close
android 13, the beta for samsung galaxy s22 with one ui 5.0 seems very close

These movements suggest aopening of the public beta program which could also be imminent: even the latest rumors circulating on the net, just like those of April, indicate a possible launch already in July. And Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra will open the dance, followed closely by the folding Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy S21 family.

As for the news of the One UI 5.0 (which add up to those of Android 13 stock), we still know little: speed, however, seems to have been a priority for Samsung in development. Probably the Galaxy Unpacked event expected for August 10, where the new folding Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (in addition to Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro) will be presented, will also be the right opportunity to drop the veil too. on the upcoming customization of Android 13 by Samsung.

MIUI 12: how to manually update your Xiaomi if the OTAs do not reach you

 

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available online from eBay at 719 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available online from eBay at 889 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from eBay at 984 euros.

Available on: Galaxy S22 5G for 720 euros, Galaxy S22 Plus 5G for 890 euros and Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G for 985 euros. (Update June 26, 2022, 7:02 pm)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Android Auto abandons smartphones for good

Android Auto takes its leave of smartphone screens for good: Google had already reported...
Android

Nothing phone (1): the initial sale will be by invitation. Do you remember anything?

Nothing phone (1) is one of the hot topics of these weeks, especially now...
5G News

HTC offers the Desire 22 Pro as the “mobile for the metaverse”

HTC announced a few months ago the launch of the "first phone for the...
Android

Poco F4 and X4 GT official: powerful and fast, even in charging | Prices Italy

POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT are official: the two smartphones of the Xiaomi...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Attack “PACMAN” can cross the last defense of the M1 chip

Recently, MIT studies discovered an unfixable weakness in Apple Silicon chips. Basically, if...

© 2021 voonze.com.