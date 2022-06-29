HomeLatest newsUnemployment adds turmoil to Fed's soft landing

Unemployment adds turmoil to Fed’s soft landing

Published on

By Brian Adam
The loss of white-collar jobs is especially bad for GDP

The Fed may be underestimating the price that must be paid to control inflation. She has been surprised by the persistence of this. Jay Powell’s goal of a soft landing for the economy faces obstacles. The Fed estimates that it will have to more than double the current rates, to 3.8%, to limit the increase in prices to an acceptable 2.2% in 2024. The unemployment forecasts imply the loss of around a million jobs . However, the Fed forecasts GDP growth in that year of 1.9%.

Reducing inflation could be more damaging. The tightness of the US labor market has been key to strong consumer spending, the main driver of GDP. Although Americans feel discouraged by the economy, 71% say it is a good time to find a quality job, according to a Gallup poll. That helped spur a spending increase of more than 10% in the first quarter of the year.

Thus, job losses could dampen consumer confidence. A number of companies, including Silicon Valley giants like Meta, have already announced layoffs or a slowdown in hiring. Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will lay off some 1,100 workers, while Tesla has also announced big cuts. The loss of white-collar jobs is especially bad for the economy. The top 10% of US households, earning at least $200,000 a year according to the census, account for nearly half of consumer spending.

All of this assumes the Fed is right about rates. But a good part of the investors believes that the central bank will exceed its average projection of 3.4% by the end of this year, according to the FedWatch tool, from CME.

It is now possible to run Windows 10 on the new Macs with M1 chip

Steeper rate hikes could further rattle bonds, with the ICE BofA Treasury Index down 10% this year. Lower spending would weigh even more on corporate profits and shares. There is more unexpected turbulence in the Fed’s soft landing plans.

