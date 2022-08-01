Briefly informed: nine-euro ticket, nude photo scan, earth overload, video games

Our weekday news overview summarizes the most important news of the day in a nutshell.

Railway unions for a nine-euro ticket

The railway unions GDL and EVG believe that the nine-euro ticket for public transport should not be continued. The employees of the railway companies worked at their limit and beyond, said Martin Burkert, deputy chairman of the railway and transport union EVG on ZDF. “In our view, we cannot continue the nine-euro ticket in this form.” Claus Weselsky, chairman of the train drivers’ union GDL, also spoke about the additional “enormous burden” for railway employees. He said on the rbb info radio that the nine-euro ticket should actually have relieved commuters, now there are additional travelers and additional traffic, “that’s not good for the system” because it’s already being driven to wear and tear. “We are also completely ed, which puts a strain on every train driver and train attendant,” said Weselsky.

iMessage: Controversial child protection function may soon be in Germany

Apple is now apparently introducing a controversial child protection function for iMessage in Germany. The mirror reports. The so-called “Communication Safety” can detect and hide incoming and sent nude photos in the message app on iPhone, iPad and Mac, if parents wish. Children are then explicitly warned. The nude image scanner had previously only been activated in a few markets, including the United States.

Overshoot Day: Resources already used

Forests, water, farmland: Humanity consumes more natural resources every year than the earth can replenish. Starting with Earth Overshoot Day this Thursday, people are consuming more of it than they actually have at their disposal for this year. This was the result of calculations by the Global Footprint Network based in the USA and Switzerland. The day is earlier than last year.

Study: No effect of video games on well-being

Time spent playing video games has neither positive nor negative effects on gamer well-being. That suggests a recent study by a team of researchers from the University of Oxford, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science. For the study, almost 40,000 volunteers were examined over a period of six weeks. The titles “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, “Apex Legends”, “Eve Online”, “Forza Horizon 4”, “Gran Turismo Sport” “Outriders” and “The Crew 2” were played. Their publishers agreed to take part in the study and provided the researchers with information about the gaming behavior of the study participants. Accordingly, the scientists were not dependent on the information provided by the players themselves for their evaluations.

