EVGA E1: $1600 PC case with analog temperature gauges

An unusual case for desktop PCs, EVGA’s E1 uses a carbon frame and steel strap suspension.

With the E1, EVGA has presented its most expensive PC case to date – the model costs 1,600 US dollars, the equivalent of around 1,875 euros including German VAT. The E1 is not a case in the classic sense, as it displays the hardware openly and therefore does not necessarily require a case fan.

The frame is made of carbon fiber. The bracket for the mainboard (up to E-ATX) is clamped with four steel straps – the ATX power supply unit is located on the back, and a bracket for vertical attachment of the graphics card is also included.



Extravagant I/O panel

The I/O panel is located on the side of the base and provides USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbit/s) as a Type C port and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbit/s, formerly known as USB 3.0) as Type A ports and headset jacks. Three displays are permanently connected to the I/O panel, which illustrate the s of the processor, the graphics chip and the environment.

To use the temperature displays, you have to connect the I/O panel to the mainboard via an additional USB 2.0 cable and install EVGA’s E1 Control software on the PC. The panel then converts the digital values.

So far, EVGA has sold the E1 case exclusively through its own US store. Apparently, the manufacturer does not expect too much demand, because the housings are only manufactured after the order has been placed. Even in the USA, the delivery time is three to four weeks. Kits for 3700 and 5000 euros contain additional hardware, such as a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and a 1600 watt power supply. A padded plastic case for shipping is included in the price.