Apple Music Custom Spatial Audio: what it is and how to use it in iOS 16

Spatial on iPhone. (photo: iPadizate)

The Spatial Audio that Manzana have entered into their devices is one of the most attractive immersion demonstrations. By simply improving a few elements of the audio mix, the people of Cupertino managed to make their AirPods Y iPhone’s provide a differential experience to its users.

However, with iOS 16the experience can be improved, and that is thanks to the Spatial Audio. If any user is interested in this topic, TechSmart brings a complete guide below.

The Custom Spatial Audio, As its name suggests, it allows you to live a tailor-made experience. With this new feature, the user can adjust the sound of specific AirPods to suit the shape of the ears. This results in a much more realistic sound.

What is needed to enable custom Spatial Audio

First, the user will need a few AirPods Pro, AirPods 3 either AirPods Max. To date, these are the only models that support this feature. On the contrary, you must have an iPhone with a TrueDepth camera (with FaceID). The latter is necessary so that iOS 16 can scan the shape of the head and ear, and then adapt the sound to the user specifically.

Even better, once iOS 16’s custom Spatial Audio is set up with a pair of AirPods, the settings will also apply to other AirPods associated with the user ID. This avoids having to configure each one separately.

apple- -Custom-Spatial-Audio-what-it-is-and-how.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Spatial audio on AirPods. (photo: iPhone News) apple- -Custom-Spatial-Audio-what-it-is-and-how.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

This is how you can configure Custom Spatial Audio in iOS 16

Setting it up shouldn’t be a big deal. Only you have to make sure that the AirPods are connected to the iPhone before starting. Of course, you must also have iOS 16 installed on your device.

1. With AirPods connected to iPhone, open Settings.

2. Find the AirPods setup. It should be found just below the name in the Settings menu.

3. Tap on Configure Custom Spatial Audio.

4. Selecting this option will open a new window on the screen. From now on, You will simply have to follow the steps indicated by the iPhone. The system will guide the user to the end of the procedure.

Custom Spatial Audio on iPhone. (photo: Watch How It’s Done)

You can now enjoy the custom Spatial Audio experience of iOS 16. Of course, will be compatible with apps and services that use this functionality. Among them are Apple Music, face time, Netflix and many more. But that’s not all, and even those who use Dolby Atmos You will see a slight improvement.

Unfortunately, the iPad does not yet support custom Spatial Audio. Although some models have TrueDepth cameras, it seems that Apple’s integration of this feature in iPadOS 16 is not enough. Perhaps it will eventually arrive at some point, but for now nothing seems to indicate that.

Other iOS 16 news left by WWDC 2022

New lock screen on iphone, both aesthetically and functionally. Both the color and the font can be customized. There will be different styles so you can choose the one you like the most.

You can also put widgets inside lock screen, to have the most important information without having to unlock the device. You can even create different home screens to vary between them whenever you want.

(photo: Apple)

Also, there is a new notification management on the locked screen and a new API for developers, thought of live activities that can always be updated with the screen locked.

The focus mode extends to the locked screen, allowing you to further customize it. You’ll also be able to filter the content you see in apps, so you’ll be able to really focus on the task at hand.

There are also news in messages app, as it will allow users to edit the messages sent.