Many are to the increasingly frequent and complex cyber attacks by purchasing additional security tools. However, such a patchwork quilt does not offer complete protection and can even further compromise security. What companies need is a comprehensive view of all their endpoints – with a converged endpoint management platform.

Businesses are constantly under attack from cybercriminals. They try to extort ransom money using ransomware or access sensitive data via phishing. Statista reports that almost half of all German companies were victims of at least one cyber attack in 2021 . The situation is likely to get worse: 64 percent of the companies surveyed assume that they could be the victim of an attack in the next twelve months, according to the ” Endpoint Security Visibility Report 2022 ” by the security experts at Tanium.

Increasing digitization and the associated networking are increasing the attack surface. Employees are more likely to work from home, access the company network via the cloud and communicate using external collaboration programs. The number of endpoints is also increasing due to hybrid working models. Every desktop computer, every notebook, every smartphone, every tablet, every OT device, every container and every device in the Internet of Things (IoT) can become a gateway for a cyber attack.

The criminals use a huge arsenal of malware. According to Microsoft’s ” Digital Defense Report “, they are increasingly using automated and increasingly effective tools to carry out sophisticated attacks – and with less effort. The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) registered an average of 394,000 new malware variants in 2021 – every day. According to the BSI, there was a “significant increase” in ransomware attacks in particular.

The problem: a patchwork of security solutions

How do companies react to the constantly increasing threat? In order to protect their IT systems and end devices against new threats, they often create additional security solutions. According to Tanium’s Endpoint Security Visibility Report , an average company uses 43 different IT security and operations applications . But this creates a patchwork of tools – and the threat still does not decrease.

Each new application brings with it a different interface and needs to be managed, which is at the expense of performance. All generate their own alerts and other data as well. This means that silos can quickly form: One of the applications is managed by the compliance team and provides a weekly report. Another tool runs at the security team and spits out new data every day. However, only the respective teams can see the information, they are not merged or evaluated.