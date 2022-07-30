Why a patchwork of security solutions endangers security
Many companies are reacting to the increasingly frequent and complex cyber attacks by purchasing additional security tools. However, such a patchwork quilt does not offer complete protection and can even further compromise security. What companies need is a comprehensive view of all their endpoints – with a converged endpoint management platform.
Businesses are constantly under attack from cybercriminals. They try to extort ransom money using ransomware or access sensitive data via phishing. Statista reports that almost half of all German companies were victims of at least one cyber attack in 2021 . The situation is likely to get worse: 64 percent of the companies surveyed assume that they could be the victim of an attack in the next twelve months, according to the ” Endpoint Security Visibility Report 2022 ” by the security experts at Tanium.
Increasing digitization and the associated networking are increasing the attack surface. Employees are more likely to work from home, access the company network via the cloud and communicate using external collaboration programs. The number of endpoints is also increasing due to hybrid working models. Every desktop computer, every notebook, every smartphone, every tablet, every OT device, every container and every device in the Internet of Things (IoT) can become a gateway for a cyber attack.
The criminals use a huge arsenal of malware. According to Microsoft’s ” Digital Defense Report “, they are increasingly using automated and increasingly effective tools to carry out sophisticated attacks – and with less effort. The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) registered an average of 394,000 new malware variants in 2021 – every day. According to the BSI, there was a “significant increase” in ransomware attacks in particular.
The problem: a patchwork of security solutions
How do companies react to the constantly increasing threat? In order to protect their IT systems and end devices against new threats, they often create additional security solutions. According to Tanium’s Endpoint Security Visibility Report , an average company uses 43 different IT security and operations applications . But this creates a patchwork of tools – and the threat still does not decrease.
Each new application brings with it a different interface and needs to be managed, which is at the expense of performance. All generate their own alerts and other data as well. This means that silos can quickly form: One of the applications is managed by the compliance team and provides a weekly report. Another tool runs at the security team and spits out new data every day. However, only the respective teams can see the information, they are not merged or evaluated.
As a result, clarity is lost. It is almost impossible to get a comprehensive overview of the infrastructure and its security situation in real time. Where are which endpoints located, how well are they protected – and do they need patches? The information available to security managers is often outdated, incomplete and inaccurate. But they cannot protect what they cannot see .
What’s more, companies don’t necessarily increase their security as they use more tools – especially if they work slowly and unreliably. New threats evolve faster than organizations can react. This is especially true in distributed, hybrid infrastructures.
The way out: A converged endpoint management platform
Companies gain more security by increasing clarity and transparency. A converged endpoint management platform helps here: It offers a real-time overview of all devices and, in addition to their performance, shows what threats there are. All relevant information is available centrally on one interface, security teams can interact with them at lightning speed.
For example, Tanium’s Converged Endpoint Management Platform (XEM) combines endpoint management and security tools and data into a single solution. It also offers other advantages:
- Enterprises collect accurate, real-time data from millions of endpoints. These can easily be shared with other teams.
- Possible attacks or vulnerabilities can be quickly discovered and remedied, for example with patches.
- A central interface provides information and offers control options.
- The XEM requires little resources and bandwidth, it does not slow down the performance.
- The platform scales easily as more endpoints are added.
A solution like Tanium’s all-in-one approach closes the gaps through which attackers can gain access to systems. When disparate tools converge in one application, organizations can focus on what really matters: ensuring effective security and responding quickly. This is all the more important when new and adapted malicious programs are constantly causing new threats.