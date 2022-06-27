Body of woman recovered from water in Dun Laoghaire

- Advertisement -

Gardai are investigating after a woman’s body was pulled from the water in Dublin.

The incident happened at East Pier in Dun Laoghaire shortly before 12pm this afternoon. Officers and the Irish Coast Guard rushed to the scene after reports of a woman entering the water.

The body of a woman in her 50s was recovered from the water. A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardai are investigating all the circumstances after the body of a female in her 50s was recovered from the Water at Dun Laoghaire at 2:30pm this afternoon, Monday 27th June.

“Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Loughlinstown where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.”

