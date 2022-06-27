Google Unveils Chat Transition Plans for Free Account Users

Google has just shared the roadmap that it will take from today with the goal of migrating free account users from classic Hangouts, if they’re still on it, to the modern messaging experiences available in Chatconsidering that the classic Hangouts will finally be closed, according to the planning in force, this coming October.

It was at the beginning of this year when the company migrated all Workspace clients from Hangouts to Chat, leaving now that users of free accounts also take the step to the communication and collaboration experiences available in Chat.



Towards a clear scheme of communications services

As of today, according to a statement, Mobile users still using Hangouts will be prompted to upgrade from classic Hangouts to Chat in Gmail or the Chat app, while those using the Hangouts Chrome extension will be prompted to upgrade to Chat in the Chat app. web or install the Chat web application.

As early as this coming July, users still using Hangouts in web-based Gmail will be upgraded to Chat in Gmail.

Regarding Hangouts on the web, the company indicates that this platform will still be available until the end of the year, although users will be notified one month before they will start being redirected to Web Chat.

And despite the fact that users will be able to resume Hangouts conversations in Chat, from Google they summon those who want to have a copy of them to use the Google Takeout tool before November of this year.

There is no doubt that Chat will be obtaining new features, anticipating that:

We have big ambitions for the future of Chat, and in the coming months, you’ll see even more features like direct calls, online threads in Spaces, and the ability to share and view multiple images.

parallel We will also see over time how the company is going to merge Duo into Google Meet, so it seems that this time it will have a fairly clear strategy in the communications services ecosystem.

