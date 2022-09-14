Apple removes the battery icon from AirTags in the Search app

- Advertisement -

In previous versions of iOS, when you looked at an AirTag in the Find My app, a small icon appeared next to the name and location.

Although not accompanied by a percentage, the icon provided a rough indication of an AirTag’s battery level, and when the level was very low, the battery icon would turn red and the user would be notified to replace the battery.

In iOS 15.6, the notification is still sent to the user, but the battery level icon is not present unless the battery is critically low.

This appears to be an intentional move on ’s part, as the same flag has also been removed from Look for the latest updates to macOS Monterey 12.5 and watchOS 8.7.

Furthermore, in a supporting document On how to replace AirTags-fare-in-urban-public-transport/">AirTag batteries, Apple has also removed a specific reference to the battery icon in Search, suggesting users check for a low battery warning.

Although Apple has not explained the reasons, it could be due to problems with the indicator being displayed correctly. In some cases, the battery appeared as empty, when in fact it was not.