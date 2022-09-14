Clues about spatial audio for headphones appear in new option in Android QPR1

The Android 13 QPR1 beta has been running for a few days now and has brought some interesting news for Pixel 6 users. Now, a new option s within the settings on the system that suggests adding spatial audio for headphones. In fact, the measurement seems to be available even for wired models. The feature was already expected to appear on Pixel Buds Pro, however, with the option available for any type of product in the category, many doubts arise with the novelty. In fact, another curious detail this is that Google devices don’t even have a connector for wired headphones.

It is worth remembering that Apple helped popularize the spatial audio feature by implementing it in its AirPods Pro. What Google intends to do, then, is add the attribute via software and so all the settings related to that look ready. However, they are not yet available to be implemented in practice. Apparently, this will be possible thanks to the Spatializer APIs that the company has developed for the new version of Android. In fact, the new system should come with several new features for its users, such as greater customization possibilities and even optimizations for the use of facial recognition.

clues-about-spatial-audio-for-headphones-appear-in-new-option.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

