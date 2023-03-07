Analysis of the OPPO Find N2 Flip in depth and opinion

- Advertisement -

Don’t have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to find out what I liked the most and what I liked the least about the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

In mid-February, OPPO announced the arrival in Spain of its first folding smartphone for international users, OPPO Find N2 Flip.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 3.3″ outer screen, 6.8″ 120Hz AMOLED inner screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, main rear camera (50MP f/1.8) + ultra-wide angle (8MP f/2.2), wide-angle front camera (32MP f/2.4) and 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

- Advertisement -

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is available in two colors, Astral Black and Moonlight Purple, for €1,049 in Spain (check the price on Amazon | Mediamarkt | Fnac )

Analysis Index



Design indoor screen outdoor screen Performance connectivity biometric security Battery Software Multimedia Camera calls Precio conclusions

design and construction

- Advertisement -

OPPO Find N2 Flip adopts a clamshell foldable smartphone design, making it extremely compact when folded and offering a standard-size screen when open.

It features brushed aluminum sides, a curved glass top at the sides, and a subtle micro-etched wave pattern on the hinge. It is available in two colors: Astral Black (black) and Moonlit Purple (violet). I have had the opportunity to try the latter color, which has a very attractive light purple tone.

- Advertisement -

With a 3.26-inch outer screen , the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s cover screen is the largest of any clamshell-style foldable phone currently available. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G features a 1.9″ display, the 2.7″ Razr Mode 2022, and the 1″ Huawei P50 Pocket.

The large size of the external screen makes any activity easier, whether it’s checking notifications or taking a selfie using the external camera.

In addition, its portrait orientation allows the outer screen to display up to six notifications in a single view, allowing you to reply to chat messages, change settings, record a voice memo, answer a call and more, all without opening the phone. phone.

This screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 which, while not the latest version of Corning’s protection, should keep it safe from bumps and scratches. Next to the screen, we find the two outer cameras, which protrude slightly from the surface, as well as the flash.

A small drawback of its design is that, being square, it is not easy to guess how you are holding it when you take it out of your pocket without looking. This sometimes causes you to open the phone upside down or turn the volume down when you really meant to turn it up while it’s closed

On the right side we find the power button, which integrates a fingerprint reader, and the volume button, which in my opinion is located too high. On the left side , we do not find any element.

On the lower and upper sides we can see a USB connector and the main speaker, as well as the microSD card slot. The hinge side is free of any element.

If you are wondering if it is possible to open the phone with one hand, my experience says that it is very complicated. I don’t know if over time I would be able to develop a skill to do this fairly quickly, but in principle, you need one hand to hold the phone and one hand to separate the two halves. However, it is possible to close it with one hand.

The phone, when closed, is very compact and, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G, it doesn’t have a wedge profile, instead the sides are completely glued together. In this respect, it is similar to the Huawei P50 Pocket.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Huawei P50 Pocket

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G y Huawei P50 Pocket



When opened, the OPPO Find N2 Flip displays a large 6.8″ screen with a circular hole at the top for the front camera. The large size of the screen and its elongated appearance make it difficult to reach the top of the phone with one hand.

Although the bezels around the screen have slimmed down, they are still somewhat thicker than those found on other flagships. The lip is slightly raised from the screen so that closing the phone doesn’t touch the two halves of the screen.

The frame is interrupted in the central area, where we find small plastic pieces to the right and left in the fold area that prevent a gap from forming under the screen through which dirt could enter when opening or closing the phone.

OPPO has employed a second generation Flexion Hinge. The miniaturized hinge design is made up of fewer components than the first-generation Flexion Hinge used on the Find N, which should improve durability.

The second-generation Flexion Hinge is also more compact, creating more space for a larger outer screen and a higher-capacity, faster-charging battery.

The phone has been certified by TÜV Rheinland to withstand more than 400,000 folds and unfolds at standard room temperature . That’s equivalent to opening and closing the phone about 100 times a day for over ten years, and it’s also been tested up to 100,000 times at 50 degrees Celsius and 95% humidity, and -20 degrees Celsius.

OPPO has also integrated its second-generation flex hinge to guide the display into the fold angle as smoothly as possible, creating a waterdrop-shaped crease, resulting in a shallower and narrower crease than other foldable phones when unfolded.

As well as being very subtle to the eye, it’s also virtually imperceptible to the touch, making it possible to enjoy an uninterrupted flat-screen experience.

One of the features offered by the OPPO Find N2 Flip is the ability to “sit” the phone on the table. He

smartphone is designed so that the screen stays open on its own, which allows it to be opened in an “L” shape and placed on a table, like a laptop. Now, the angle at which it remains open is between 45º and 110º, which is not as wide as that of the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G. In practice, if you have a video call, you may want to move the screen back beyond 110º.

In this way, you will no longer have to rest your phone on a glass, a bottle or whatever you find on the table to take a selfie or make a video call. You can also use this mode to, for example, watch a video, but since it is only displayed in the upper half, it is not the best experience, since it looks very small.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is thin and light, weighing just 191 grams and measuring 7.45mm (unfolded) or 16mm (folded) thick. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G is even more compact, weighing 187 grams and measuring 6.9mm (unfolded) / 15.9mm (folded) thick.

The phone fits perfectly in any bag or pocket , although it feels thicker than a conventional smartphone. The good thing about the folding “shell” format is that, since the interior screen is completely covered, there is no risk of damaging it with keys or other objects.

Unfortunately, OPPO Find N2 Flip does not have resistance to dust and/or water, so you must be careful not to get it wet. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G is waterproof as it is IPX8 certified.

indoor screen

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 6.78 LTPO AMOLED E6 interior screen with an elongated 21:9 ratio. The screen resolution is Full HD+ (2,520 × 1,080 pixels), which implies a high pixel density of 403 dpi that makes text and images look very sharp.

OPPO has incorporated a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which should translate into a smooth viewing experience. The refresh rate is adaptive and can supposedly go as low as 1Hz, but in my tests I’ve only seen it fluctuate between 60 and 120Hz in high refresh rate mode .

Smartphones with LTPO panels adapt the refresh rate dynamically to the displayed content — for example, going down to 24/30 FPS if you watch a movie and being able to go as low as 10 Hz (or less) when playing static content so as not to consume as much energy.

This does not mean that the OPPO Find N2 Flip is not capable of adapting the refresh rate to values ​​other than 60 or 120 Hz. Sometimes, the Android Developer options do not give correct information about these parameters.

The screen offers a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz, which will be appreciated by those who use the phone for gaming, since keystrokes register more quickly.

According to the company, the OPPO Find N2 Flip screen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. If you’re not familiar with color spaces, the sRGB (Rec. 709) space is the Android standard, while the DCI-P3 space offers a wider color gamut and is used in the film industry.

Color spaces. Source: AVS Forum

There is an even broader color space called Rec. 2020 , which covers 76 percent of the spectrum visible to the human eye.

No current panel is capable of displaying this latter full color space, instead they typically stick to around 60 percent.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip screen is compatible with HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG content, so you can enjoy content recorded in this format. It is not compatible with Dolby Vision, the other format that competes with HDR10 +.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip three screen calibration modes : Natural, Intense and Pro.

Natural mode targets the sRGB color space and therefore offers the highest color fidelity when using apps, which are typically designed to target this color space. Vivid mode increases the saturation of colors to make them look more vivid.

In turn, Pro mode is divided into Cinematic mode, which targets the P3 color space, and Brilliant mode , which takes advantage of the full color gamut of the AMOLED panel and therefore displays more saturated colors when using conventional apps.

To analyze the quality of the screen, I have carried out various tests with the professional software CalMAN Ultimate and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

By default, the Intense mode is active , which, as I have mentioned, increases the intensity of the colors to make them look more vivid. This mode covers 100% of the Android standard sRGB color space and 95% of the wider DCI P3 color space.

In this mode, colors are stretched beyond the actual color, making them appear oversaturated in almost all apps (except Gallery), since Android apps typically use the sRGB space. This excess of color produces more striking images, but less faithful to reality.

In the Photo Gallery, however, OPPO applies its color management system. That system causes photos within Gallery to be displayed in the sRGB color space by default for more accurate viewing, while photos tagged with DCI P3 (such as those taken by the OPPO Find X5’s camera) are displayed in the native P3 color space of the profile.

In Vivid mode, the error in color fidelity against the DCI P3 gamut is good as we get an average deltaE value of 2.8 dE (a value below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 is considered unacceptable), and the maximum deltaE value turns out to be 7.9 dE.

The color temperature is 7,333ºK, above the reference level of 6,500ºK, which implies a certain bluish tone that is noticeable in applications with a white background, such as the browser. Luckily, OPPO offers three possible manual adjustments of the color temperature (colder, default and warmer) that allow a value closer to the ideal value of 6,500ºK.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 color coverage color temperature Gamma

Display characteristics in Vivid mode

Natural mode targets the sRGB color space and is therefore best suited if you are looking for the highest fidelity in most applications and when viewing Internet content.

In this mode, the display covers 95% of the sRGB color space (and 70% of the DCI P3 space). The error in color fidelity against the sRGB gamut is spectacular as the average deltaE value turns out to be 1.2 dE, and the maximum value is 2.5 dE.

The color temperature is 6,524ºK which is quite close to the reference level of 6,500ºK, so the color white does not have any color cast.

sRGB color gamut coverage sRGB color gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Display characteristics in Color Soft mode

Cinematic mode targets the DCI P3 color space and offers higher color fidelity than Vivid mode.

In this mode, the display covers 100% of the sRGB color space and the DCI P3 space. The average error in color fidelity against the DCI P3 gamut is excellent, 1.1 dE, and the maximum error turns out to be very low as well, 2.3 dE.

However, content created with the sRGB gamut in mind, like most apps and images on the Internet, expand their colors up to DCI P3, so they also look oversaturated. This gamut is therefore only appropriate when viewing content natively created in DCI P3.

The color temperature is 6,515ºK, very close to the reference level of 6,500ºK, so the screen does not show any color cast.

color fidelity DCI P3 color gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Screen Features in Cinematic Mode

The last display mode is Bright mode, which isn’t clear what it’s aiming for since its description is so vague: “color-enhanced display.” According to my tests, this mode is the one that offers the most saturated colors and the most bluish white color point.



In this mode, the display covers 100% of the sRGB color space and the DCI P3 space. The average error in color fidelity against the DCI P3 gamut is lower than that of the other modes, 3.4 dE, and the maximum error is also higher, 7.9 dE.

The color temperature is 7,188ºK, quite far from the reference level of 6,500ºK, so the screen has a bluish tint.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 gamut DCI P3 color gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Display characteristics in Bright mode

According to my own measurements, the maximum brightness of OPPO Find N2 Flip is around 493 nits with 100% of the screen illuminated in white color (known as 100% APL, Average Picture Level ), which is how it is measured. the brightness as usual.

In automatic mode, when we are under intense light such as sunlight, the brightness increases to a maximum value of 991 nits with the screen fully illuminated, that is, with 100% APL.

Due to the operation of OLED panels, if we reduce the illuminated area, the maximum brightness that is measured is higher. If we reduce the illuminated area to 18%, a maximum brightness of 1,090 nits is achieved . OPPO claims that the screen can achieve a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, but this probably means reducing the illuminated area too small for a conventional colorimeter to measure.

In this comparative graph we reflect the maximum brightness value with the screen at 100% in white (APL 100%). As you can see, the maximum brightness value is very good, just below a few high-end smartphones.

Being an OLED panel, the black color is very deep , so the colorimeter used has been unable to measure any level of brightness. This means that the color black is really dark and the contrast is theoretically infinite.

OPPO has incorporated a visual comfort mode that filters blue light to alleviate visual consumption, making it possible to configure the color temperature. It can be activated manually or, if we prefer, program the start and end time.

We also found a feature called Natural Tone Display that automatically adjusts the color temperature to the screen based on ambient lighting. However, this functionality is incompatible with the manual adjustment of the color temperature of the screen, so you cannot select a colder or warmer white tone than OPPO selects by default.

OPPO has also incorporated a couple of features related to video enhancement: video image refiner, which improves the definition of low-quality videos, and video color enhancer , which extends the color gamut of SDR recordings to HDR for a better viewing experience. In both cases, if these features are activated, battery consumption increases.

An HDR video brightness mode is also present , which increases screen brightness when playing HDR videos at the cost of increasing battery consumption and heating up the phone. Another option is adaptive sleep , which prevents the phone from going to sleep if it detects that you are looking at the phone.

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface, and this causes the contrast and brightness to vary less when moving relative to the center, but, on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the OPPO Find N2 Flip, the colors are not distorted when looking at the screen from an angle, except at extreme angles, where a bluish cast is appreciated.

OPPO has added an Always-On Display (AoD) -like functionality , which shows the time/date, battery level, and colorful app icons with pending notifications to read.

It is possible to select whether the always-on screen should be permanently active, only at certain times, or deactivated if the phone has been inactive for a while. In any case, the always-on display will be disabled if the phone’s battery level is less than 10% and it is not charging.

You can choose the style of the clock, including custom patterns, a text of your choice, a combination of text and image, the silhouette of a portrait or a Bitmoji. OPPO has added a series called Home that shows how our planet is affected by global warming.

New to ColorOS 13, the Always On Screen offers live updates on the status of car rental services with a driver and food delivery (although I have not found any compatible app), and allows you to control music playback from Spotify.

Always On Screen



outdoor screen

Outside, we find a small 3.3″ Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 382 × 720 pixels (250 dpi) at 60 Hz. It is not a very high pixel density, but it must be taken into account that it is an auxiliary screen in which It is not usual for you to read small texts.

By default, the outer screen is always off (except when charging) and only displays information when you double-tap it or press the power button. It is possible to set it to turn on when a notification arrives.

Although I have not been able to measure the brightness of the outer screen (it is not possible to run a third-party app on such a screen), OPPO claims that it can reach a maximum brightness of 800 nits. In my tests, I have had no problems viewing the screen in bright sunlight.

It is possible to activate the Always On Display functionality so that the time, date and pending notifications information is permanently displayed.

OPPO allows you to customize the screen design by choosing the wallpaper and text color. It is also possible to choose an interactive pet (bird, hamster, rabbit, dog or cat) for the outer screen, which reacts to your touches and changes its activity each time you activate the outer screen.

interactive pets

On the external screen it is also possible to use widgets: camera, time, events, timer, wireless headphones and recorder. These are additional screens that are displayed by dragging the main screen to the left. Other widgets that could be useful are missing, such as Google Maps or the Calculator

Widgets available for the outer screen

Such a large screen allows you to display much more useful information, including up to six notifications on the screen. By clicking on a notification, we can see the detail, but we cannot access, for example, the full email if the notification is a new Gmail message.

It is possible to set predefined responses to quickly respond to chats without opening the phone.

From the external screen it is also possible to access the quick settings (WiFi, airplane mode, Bluetooth, flashlight, etc.) but, curiously, it is necessary to unlock the phone to do so. On most smartphones it is possible to access the quick settings without having to unlock it.

A curious detail is that, if you activate the flashlight, you do not find yourself with a bright light pointing at your eyes as soon as you activate it, but there is a delay of three seconds.

Performance

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, a 4 nm chip that was announced in September 2022. This chip has a CPU very similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU.

This is the chip Via Dimensity 9000+

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is a high-end SoC with an integrated 5G modem. It includes a fast Cortex-X2 core up to 3.2 GHz, another three A710 cores up to 2.85 GHz, and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 cores up to 1.8 GHz.

The SoC is manufactured in TSMC’s new 4nm process. All CPU cores can jointly use 8 MB of level 3 cache and 6 MB of system level cache (SLC). Compared to the Dimensity 9000, the 9000+ offers an X2 core at a clock rate that is 200 MHz higher.

The integrated four-channel memory controller supports LPDDR5X with 7500 Mbps. The integrated GPU is an ARM Mali-G710 MC10 (10 out of 16 possible cores) and should be 10% faster compared to the same iGPU in the Dimensity 9000 (thanks to a higher clock frequency).

The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM , which is enough to keep a good number of apps in memory, although some high-end smartphones come with higher amounts.

OPPO has added a virtual RAM functionality that allows you to use part of the internal storage to add an additional 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM. In any case, with 8 GB of RAM, it is probably not something as necessary as in other smartphones with a fairer capacity. Also, the storage is considerably slower than conventional RAM, so this isn’t a panacea either.

The phone comes with 256 GB of storage , which should be enough for most users — which is lucky because doesn’t support a microSD card to expand capacity. This storage is quite fast since it is UFS 3.1 type, although there are already smartphones with UFS 4 storage on the market.

The USB-C port is a USB 2.0 type , so it’s not particularly fast. It supports OTG, so you can plug in a USB-C dongle and access it like external storage. Now, you will have to manually activate the “OTG connection” in Settings > Additional system settings every time you want to transfer files via USB OTG. For some reason that I don’t quite understand, this setting is disabled automatically every 10 minutes.

The phone does not support DisplayPort over USB-C for viewing on a TV or monitor, and it also doesn’t offer a desktop mode like we find on Samsung or Huawei phones.

Next, we are going to see the results of the phone in various benchmarks , which will give us an idea of ​​the power of this terminal compared to other phones.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 742,196 points , a fairly high score.

In the Geekbench 6 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 1,087/3,290 points in single/multi-core tests, which are high results, but are surpassed by high-end smartphones.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test that measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 11,950 points , again quite a high value.

In the storage section, the phone obtains high results in AndroBench reading speed tests since, as we have mentioned, it has UFS 3.2 storage.

In the CPU Throttling test , which measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has obtained an improvable result, since performance has dropped by up to 64% in that period.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphics benchmarks to check the expected performance in games.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level, high-efficiency APIs (Metal on iOS and Vulkan on Android), the phone performs well, but doesn’t stand out particularly well.

In the 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone also achieved a modest result.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I’ve tried several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using the GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters in these games in real world play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring gaming performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

Games get a steady rate around 60 FPS on Asphalt 9, Call of Duty, and Real Racing 3. These are pretty high values, though some games go over 60 FPS with no issues, especially titles like Real Racing 3 . This seems to be a limitation of ColorOS, since we have already seen it in other smartphones of the brand.

Game FPS (mediana) FPS stability FPS Min.-Max. %CPU

Asphalt 9 59 100% 45-60 10% Real Racing 3

60 100% 56-60 5% Call of Duty 60 100% 52-60 10%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “high”

Real Racing 3: Default graphics quality

Call of Duty Mobile: “Very high” graphics quality and frames per second at “Full” speed



In addition to specific graphics performance, it is important to know if the phone is able to sustain this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature. The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test precisely measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has obtained a quite improvable result of 57%, which means that the graphics performance deteriorates after a long period of use. In any case, given the great graphics power, you probably won’t notice this drop.

In general, the OPPO Find N2 Flip has achieved good results in the benchmarks, although below the flagships of last year (2022).

On a day-to-day basis, I haven’t experienced any signs of lag when moving around the interface, opening apps, or switching between tasks. Also the gaming experience has been good.

When it comes to playing games, OPPO includes a feature called Game Space that aggregates all games on one screen. From there, we can choose to run the game without distractions, which disables alarms, notifications, incoming calls, quick settings, navigation gestures, and game tools.

Games Space

From the game itself, it is possible to display a panel by dragging a tab that, in addition to showing the FPS rate, the temperature of the device and the remaining battery level, allows you to activate various functionalities:

Open any app installed on the phone in a window.

Choose between three performance modes: pro player mode , which improves performance, frame rate and touch feedback, but increases battery consumption and phone heating. balanced mode , which maintains a balance between performance and battery consumption. The temperature of the phone remains stable. Low power mode , which reduces the visual quality of games to reduce battery consumption.

Activate distraction-free gaming mode, which blocks game tools, quick settings, calls, notifications, gesture navigation, and alarms.

block notifications

Start screen recording

Optimize touch feedback by choosing touch and swipe sensitivity and turning on accidental touch prevention.

lock orientation

Turn on Fast Boot, which launches the games you play the most more quickly.

Apply image filters for certain games (currently only PUBG Mobile)

change voice

Automatically adjust resolution based on phone temperature and battery level

Show system status, which shows FPS, CPU load and GPU load permanently on the screen.

Games panel in OPPO Find N2 Flip

OPPO allows you to record the screen during games including the sound of the system and/or the microphone. However, you cannot pause recordings and resume them later.

It is possible to configure that, when Game mode is activated, calls are answered automatically with the loudspeaker. It is also possible to configure the style of the notifications so that they are not intrusive, activate the 4D vibration, activate the fast start for the games you play the most, etc.

connectivity

The OPPO Find N2 Flip supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6 (802.11ax), although it does not support WiFi 6E, the new protocol for WiFi networks that makes use of the 6 GHz band for better performance.

As for cellular connectivity, it is compatible with 5G SA/NSA networks in the existing Sub-6 bands today, but not the mmWave band. Although today the mmWave band is barely used in a few countries, this will change in the coming years.

I’ve done some connection speed tests on both mobile network and WiFi connection, and the results are good.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has reached 300 Mbps download and 300 Mbps upload on Wi-Fi with a fiber optic connection at this speed. In the 5G cellular connectivity test, 12 Mbps downlink and 15 Mbps uplink were achieved with an Orange 5G connection in a location with assumed good coverage.

OPPO offers a space for a second SIM card, so you can make use of the Dual SIM functionality. In addition, it is compatible with eSIM.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip supports dual GPS (L1 + L5) , which offers greater precision when positioning. If you want to know more about dual GPS, we recommend our article on this technology.

Biometrics

While high-end smartphones incorporate a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen itself, Samsung has chosen to include a traditional fingerprint reader in the power button .

This reader allows you to unlock the phone by placing your finger on the power button , without having to press the power button. In my opinion, this button is in a position too high to be comfortable to use, although the volume button is in an even higher (and uncomfortable) position.

In the tests that I have carried out, the fingerprint reader has worked well as long as you place the central area of ​​the finger on the sensor area, since if you place it slightly to one side, it does not work or takes longer to recognize. The unlocking speed is very fast, as usual in this type of reader.

The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button

The OPPO Find N2 Flip also has a 2D facial recognition system that allows you to unlock the phone with only your face by sliding the screen up while on the lock screen.

Recognition occurs quickly, although, being 2D, we must bear in mind that it is not as secure as 3D systems and, therefore, it could be fooled with a photograph or video. In addition, it is not able to recognize the face if you are in complete darkness unless you activate an option that illuminates the screen to, in turn, illuminate the face.

Although facial recognition is not completely secure, OPPO has added a control that allows you to force your eyes to be open so that the phone unlocks. It is possible to use the face to unlock the screen, access protected applications and/or access the safe.

It is possible to select whether you want to go directly to the desktop when facial recognition occurs or if you prefer to stay on the lock screen and swipe up when you really need to access the phone.

The outer cameras can also carry out facial recognition, which is useful for performing certain actions on the outer screen that require user identification without having to open the phone (for example, responding to a notification).

Battery

The OPPO Find N2 Flip’s battery is made up of two cells that, combined, offer a capacity of 4,300 mAh , an amount that may seem a bit small for a phone with a 6.8″ screen.

Even with everything, it is still much more than the 3,700 mAh battery offered by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G or the 3,500 mAh of the Moto Razr (2022), both with a similar screen (6.7″). It also beats the Huawei P50 Pocket with its 4,000 mAh battery with its 6.9″ screen.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

PCMark Work tests the autonomy of the terminal when carrying out a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photos, editing videos and data manipulation.

ℹ️Info: About autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in the consumption of the battery, it is important to calibrate with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) the screens at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not useful to put it at 50%) if you want to make comparisons of autonomy between devices .

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. We discuss this here because not all analyzes take this into account and in this test we sometimes see absurd values.

In the case of PCMark: Work, the test itself indicates that the test must be carried out with the screen calibrated at 200 nits so that the results are comparable. This is how we perform all smartphone tests.

Given the impact that the refresh rate has on the autonomy of smartphones, I have carried out this test twice: once with the screen at 60 Hz and once with the frequency up to 120 Hz.

In the test with the screen set to 60 Hz I have obtained a result of 11 hours and 5 minutes, which is quite a good value if we compare it with other high-end smartphones.

If we adjust the refresh rate to an adaptive frequency up to 120 Hz , the autonomy is reduced to 10 hours and 34 minutes , which is a fairly small drop. This is

As in all folding, the autonomy will depend a lot on how you use the external screen to consult and respond to frequent app notifications.

In my experience, the phone’s autonomy is good and you shouldn’t have a problem getting to the end of the day with at least 20 percent battery under normal use. Only in case you make intensive use of the interior screen with games, videos, etc. you will have to charge the battery before the end of the day.

In the Battery section, it offers a battery saving mode that reduces screen brightness, changes the automatic screen off time to 15 seconds, disables background synchronization, and reduces the screen refresh rate.

It is possible to indicate that the energy saving mode is deactivated when the battery exceeds 90% charge or when a specific battery level is reached.

There is also a super battery saver mode that reduces system performance, simplifies the user interface, and only allows a limited number of apps to run simultaneously.

OPPO includes a sleep optimization that activates power saving mode when you sleep, although this can cause delays in application notifications.

OPPO has incorporated an optimized nighttime charging option that reduces battery aging by controlling the charging process at night so that it reaches 80% and charges the remaining 20% ​​just before you usually wake up. To do this, the phone learns your habits over time and, if one day you want it to charge quickly, you can easily deactivate this mode from a notification that appears during charging.

Just as there are options to reduce power consumption, there is also a high performance mode that puts the system to work at full power, although power consumption increases and therefore autonomy suffers.

By the way, one thing you’re going to want to do is turn on the battery percentage in the status bar, otherwise it’s hard to tell how much battery you have left (it doesn’t even show up in the notification panel).

The OPPO OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 44W SuperVOOC fast charge , which is quite fast but is far from the 80W SuperVOOC charge found in other flagships of the brand. OPPO includes a fast charger in the box with this power, which is a major plus point.

OPPO continues to maintain Type-A ports on its chargers. A thick USB Type-A to Type-C cable is included in the box, which you should keep as it’s rated to handle the current required for fast charging to work.

As you can see in the following graph, the loading process is very fast. In just 24 minutes, it manages to reach 50% charge, and the entire charging process takes 1 hour and 3 minutes.

OPPO Find N2 Flip charging process



Interface and functionalities

Oppo’s flagships receive four operating system updates and five years of patches, the company announced in December last year. At the time of publishing this review, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is running ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 with the February security patch.

ColorOS 13 brings several changes to the user interface.

It features a new Aquamorphic design that the company says is “inspired by the sea . ” This design offers a card-style interface, as well as updated fonts and typography that improve readability.

The new dynamic computing engine developed by OPPO is also part of this latest update, providing a smoother and more stable experience. Improves the user experience and extends battery life by achieving a better balance between performance and power consumption.

This engine also allows you to keep more apps alive in the background when switching between multiple apps, without experiencing lag or losing state within an app.

The home screen features new widgets that can display useful information in a dynamic layout, as well as a Large Folder option to create a folder with apps that can be launched from the desktop.

OPPO has added a dynamic wallpaper called Bloom, which combines Digital Wellbeing data and wallpapers in a clever way to help you keep screen time under control.

This dynamic background shows the growth of a plant on the wallpaper to indicate the time you spend glued to the screen of your phone.

ColorOS 13 comes with a feature called Shelf , which provides useful information in the form of widgets at a quick glance, and incorporates a search function at the top. At the moment, it is a rather limited functionality, since we can only choose a few widgets: step counter, time, clock, photos and Spotify.

Bloom Dynamic Background Shelf

OPPO offers gestures on the screen when it is turned off. We can press twice to turn on the screen, draw an “O” to start the camera, draw a “V” to turn on the flashlight, draw “||”, “<” or “>” to change the audio track and even it is possible to create custom actions (unlock, call or launch an app) by performing certain additional gestures.

Continuing with the gestures, it is also possible to automatically answer a call by bringing the phone to your ear, switch from speakerphone to earpiece by bringing the phone to your ear, or mute incoming calls by turning the phone around. Finally, we can turn on the screen just by picking up the phone and take screenshots by sliding 3 fingers or holding the screen with 3 fingers.

On the right of the screen there is a tab called smart sidebar that, if we drag it to the center, displays a panel with various shortcuts to tools (screen capture, screen recording, screen translation and some apps).

We can customize these accesses to place the apps that we use most frequently, which can be useful for apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter or others that you use regularly.

The notification area shows five shortcuts at the top, which expand to a few more if we drag the screen down.

Below these charms we find the screen brightness control and then the latest notifications.

It is possible to show only important notifications , either because we mark them manually or because the system determines it automatically.

Speaking of notifications, if you decide to respond to a notification when you’re using the smartphone in landscape, the default keyboard (and also Gboard) opens in a floating mode that doesn’t take up the entire screen. And if you get a notification when you’re viewing full-screen content, like a video, the notification is displayed in a small, nearly transparent bar.

When accessing Tasks through the virtual button or the gesture we can see the recently opened apps in the form of cards arranged horizontally. OPPO offers a functionality to hide sensitive information in certain apps when switching between tasks, and more than 800 apps are currently supported.

If we drag one of the thumbnails up, we close the app, while if we click on the three dots located above the app we can lock an app, activate a floating window or split screen, hide content or access the app settings.

While Lock allows you to keep an app in memory when you click the Delete button in the Task view, it doesn’t really prevent the app from being shut down by the system if it needs to free up memory.

ColorOS comes with Free Floating Window , which lets you use apps in floating windows that can be resized and moved anywhere on the screen with actions like tapping and dragging.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is a rather large smartphone when open, so using it with one hand can be challenging.

Luckily, the one-handed mode makes it easier. Once activated, the screen shrinks to the bottom left or right corner, drastically reducing the distance you have to stretch your thumb to touch the screen.

Unlike other implementations of one-handed mode, you won’t accidentally exit this mode by tapping outside of the reduced area. The only drawback is that the way to activate this mode is through one of the shortcuts in the notification bar, which is not very useful because it is a difficult area to access with one hand.

The Share panel integrates OPPO Share, a file sharing solution that supports fast sending and receiving of files to and from OPPO, Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Meizu and Black Shark devices. This functionality is less useful since Google rolled out Nearby Sharing to all Android smartphones.

OPPO has made the panel scroll horizontally instead of vertically, which can make sharing content slower if you have a lot of apps installed.

We can also set rules to block calls and messages, as well as block certain numbers from contacting us.

It is possible to individually manage the permissions of each application for different purposes :

Power consumption: It is possible to choose for each app if we want to allow or prohibit it from running in the background, as well as leaving the decision up to the phone.

Notifications: It is possible to choose for each app if we allow notifications, and, if so, if we want them to be displayed on the lock screen and/or in the status bar, if we want balloons with notifications to be displayed on the icon of the app, if we want to hide the content of the notifications if it is blocked, if we want to set them as non-important notifications, if we want to allow notifications in the Do Not Disturb state, etc.

Network access: It is possible to choose for each app if we want it to use WiFi and/or mobile data, as well as if we allow it to use data in the background.

In this way, we can have full control over the applications , and adjust their use to our needs. For example, we can decide that Twitter cannot run in the background to save battery life, or that a game cannot use the mobile data connection in any case.

If you’re used to taking a lot of screenshots , you’ll be happy to know that OPPO comes with quite a few screenshot tools. For example, you can choose to delete the original screenshot after editing and saving it, take scrolling screenshots, use gestures to take screenshots, take a partial screenshot, and crop an area of ​​the screenshot.

Clicking on the mini screenshot preview that appears takes you to an editing interface with various options. The Notes option allows you to quickly draw on the image without opening the full screenshot editor. The Edit option takes you to the Photos app where you can edit the screenshot by cropping, rotating, blurring, and more.

With ColorOS 13, we found two new options: Pixelate can automatically detect sensitive information and gives you the option to blur it before sharing, and Crop to Shape lets you trace the area you want to capture with your finger.

When taking a screenshot, there is also a Translate option that uses Google Translate to translate the text that appears in the image and replace the text in another language with text in Spanish.

OPPO offers another interesting functionality called App Cloner that allows you to log in with two different accounts in the same app at the same time. This is useful for apps that don’t allow you to set up multiple accounts. Unfortunately, this functionality does not allow you to select any app, but only some such as Messenger, Skype, Telegram or WhatsApp.

Another functionality related to privacy is Safe Box , which allows you to keep photographs, videos, music and any other content away from outside eyes. OPPO allows you to protect access to this content using a PIN or fingerprint, and it is possible to quickly open the safe with a long press on the taskbar in the Photos and My Files app .

If we only want to restrict access to one or several apps, we can use the Application Lock , which allows us to protect access to an application by PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition. It is even possible to hide the app icon on the home screen and app drawer. In order for it to appear, it is necessary to enter a numerical code with the pound sign at the beginning and end on the dialer’s numeric keypad (for example, #123456#).

One of the tone options when setting an alarm in the Clock app is “Adapted to the weather.”

This option changes the alarm tone based on the weather conditions when the alarm goes off. It’s a good way to vary the alarm sound so you don’t get too used to it, while preparing you for each day’s weather conditions.

OPPO offers a feature called Phone Clone that allows you to quickly transfer all data saved on the old phone (including photos, contacts, and apps) to the new phone.

If you have kids around, you’ll appreciate a feature called Kids Space that lets you restrict access to a few apps, limit usage time, and control the type of setting changes kids can make on your phone.

In recent years, manufacturers have focused on the digital well-being of their users. In the case of OPPO, there is the OPPO Relax app . This is an app that provides music to help you de-stress, ambient sounds, and breathing exercises that can help alleviate anxiety a bit.

OPPO incorporates the Do Not Disturb functionality , which puts the phone in silent mode (without vibrations) at certain times/days. It is also possible to allow notifications (from any app, it is not possible to filter), messages or calls from certain contacts, mute multimedia content, as well as not mute a second call from the same number within a 3-minute interval. What is not possible is that this mode is automatically activated based on calendar events.

OPPO has added a functionality called System Cloner that allows you to use two different passwords (or fingerprints) to access two different systems, so you can save private data on one of them that will not be accessible from the other.

Of course, ColorOS 13 incorporates the privacy features of Android 13. There are also additional features like location-free image sharing and other metadata , so sending images doesn’t reveal your location, the time/date it was taken, and other information. sensitive.

When entering sensitive information such as passwords, the system automatically switches to the OPPO Secure Keyboard , which does not record inputs or connect to the network. When using privacy features such as the secure keyboard, the system prevents screen capture or recording.

In the absent section, ColorOS does not provide a desktop-like interface in the style of Samsung’s DeX or Huawei’s EMUI Desktop. What it does include is MultiScreen Connect, which allows you to create up to 3 clones of the phone on the desktop of your Windows computer and work with multiple apps at the same time.

Multimedia

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has stereo speakers, one located on the bottom edge, next to the USB Type-C charging connector, and another on the earpiece.

The speakers emit sound with good power and acceptable quality, although stronger bass and richer tones are missing.

OPPO has not included a 3.5mm headphone jack, so if you are used to listening to music with headphones you will have to resort to a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter (the phone incorporates DAC, so a simple adapter is enough) , headphones with a USB-C connector or with a Bluetooth connection.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip incorporates Real Sound, which allows you to select four sound profiles depending on the context:

Intelligent (recognizes the situation and automatically applies optimal sound effects)

Theater/Cinema (provides surround sound with clearer voices)

Game (realistic sound for an unbeatable experience)

Music (more realistic vocal and instrumental sounds).

OPPO uses its own Music app as the default music player. This app organizes music into four tabs: songs, artists, albums, and playlists .

It’s a fairly simple player, with no ability to download covers or lyrics. It is also not possible to play music stored on an external device (such as a NAS drive) or a cloud service. What it does offer is a sleep timer.

In any case, today, most users listen to music using streaming apps like Spotify, Amazon Music or Apple Music.

Music Music Music

When viewing photos, the OPPO Find N2 Flip uses its own Photos app that shows all the images stored on the phone and allows you to edit them.

This app is capable of creating memories (videos) from photos taken in the same place/date and can identify people in the photos that you can name to later search by person.

It is also capable of creating albums organized by places or themes by using AI to identify elements in the photograph. In my album he has identified objects such as buildings, flowers, grass, transport, night, sky, skirts and dresses, cars and vehicles.

Both actions occur in the background when the phone is connected to power with the screen off.

One feature that I like is that there is a Recently Deleted folder where all the photos you delete will end up, in case you ever have to recover them. The photos remain there for 30 days before being completely deleted.

App Photos App Photos App Photos

Video playback is good and the phone is able to play compatible files smoothly thanks to its processor.

I’ve tried playing some 1080p and 4K video, both encoded with both H.264 and the more modern and efficient HEVC (H.265), and all four played smoothly.

You can also enjoy streaming services like YouTube or Netflix on the smartphone screen. Of course, the OPPO Reno8 Pro has the necessary library to obtain the Widevine L1 certification and I have verified that it is capable of playing YouTube and Netflix content in HDR .

Camera

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has a double rear camera:

50MP (Sony IMX890, 1/1.56″, 1.0μm) wide-angle (23mm) camera with f/1.8 aperture lens, PDAF but no optical stabilization.

8MP ultra-wide angle (112º, 16mm) camera (Sony IMX355, 1/4″, 1.12μm) with f/2.2 aperture lens and fixed focus.

Unlike other high-end smartphones, we do not find a telephoto camera, so you will have to resort to digital enlargements if you want to capture an object with zoom.

This absence is probably due to the lack of space, but it is a weak point compared to other smartphones in the same price range, which almost always include a camera of this type.

Main camera (wide angle)

Starting with the main camera, OPPO has incorporated the 1/1.56″ Sony IMX890 sensor (the same as the recent OnePlus 11). Unfortunately, it does not have optical stabilization, which affects low-light shots.

By default, photos are taken at 12.5MP using pixel binning technology that combines 4 pixels into 1 to reduce noise and improve low-light performance. However, it is possible to activate a super high resolution mode in which the captures are made at 50MP.

Below, we can see an example of a crop of a couple of photos taken at 50 MP and 12 MP. The resulting image at 50 MP does not offer more sharpness, so in my opinion it is not worth taking shots with this resolution.

Photography in 12MP Photography in 50 MP 12 MP photo crop 50 MP photo crop

Comparison of cropping photos taken at 50MP and 12MP

The camera offers a mode called AI Scene Enhancement that enhances certain image parameters based on the detected scene. In practice, there is hardly any difference in the tests I have carried out.

With AI (green plant) no AI With AI (blue sky) no AI With AI (food) no AI

Comparison of photos without / with scene detection

To check the quality of the camera, I have tested the main camera in good lighting conditions . In the following images we can see that the camera offers a good quality with detailed images, vivid colors, a wide dynamic range and a successful contrast.

Pictures taken with the main camera in bright light

Next, I wanted to put the OPPO Reno8 Pro to the test in low light conditions , which is where smartphone cameras tend to have the most difficulties.

If the camera decides it’s dark enough, it will automatically activate Night mode, which takes a few seconds to take all the necessary frames and process them to improve performance. We can also activate Night mode manually, but we will not notice any difference.

In the following photographs we can see that the images captured in low light have a fairly good quality considering that the phone does not have optical stabilization.

The noise is contained, the dynamic range is wide, the dark areas maintain a lot of detail and the color reproduction is faithful to reality. Now, if you enlarge the image, you can see the characteristic “watercolor” effect that occurs when the noise algorithm has to work hard.

Photos taken with the main camera in low light



As mentioned, one of the features offered by the camera is long-exposure shooting with Night mode , which allows you to take brighter nighttime photos without a tripod.

If you choose Night mode in the Camera app’s viewfinder, you have access to a tripod mode that assumes the phone is resting firmly and extends the capture time up to 8-10 seconds to take an even brighter image.

If you are an expert user, you will be happy to know that OPPO includes a Pro mode that allows you to manually adjust parameters such as ISO sensitivity, focus point, white balance, shutter speed and more.

Pro mode of the Camera app

ultra wide angle camera

The ultra-wide-angle camera has an 8MP sensor, so you can’t expect sharpness as high as other cameras.

An ultra-wide-angle camera provides great versatility when it comes to capturing landscape or architectural photos. Personally, I find this type of lens very useful since it allows you to take much more spectacular and creative photographs than a normal camera.

Below are some photos taken with the ultra-wide camera during the day. In general, the quality is correct, although the dynamic range seems somewhat limited (some white walls of the buildings look burned) and if you enlarge the image, there is not as much detail as I would like.

Shooting with the ultra-wide-angle camera in bright light



Below, we can see some shots taken with this camera in low light conditions or at night, where the result is much worse. In general, I recommend avoiding night photos with the ultra-wide angle camera, since the result is not good.

Low-light ultra-wide-angle camera photography

Portrait mode

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is capable of taking pictures in Portrait mode, that is, blurring the background of the image by software.

The ideal lens for taking a portrait is one with a focal length of about 50mm, which is equivalent to 2x zoom, so on other phones, portraits are usually taken with the telephoto camera. The OPPO Reno8 Pro does not have a telephoto camera, so portraits are taken with the wide-angle lens, which tends to distort the face when taking close-ups.

A curiosity is that, when taking pictures with the OPPO Find N2 Flip (both in Portrait mode and in another mode), it is possible to activate the preview on the external screen so that the person we are photographing can see the result while it is being taken the photograph.

Next, we can see some examples of photography taken in Portrait mode. The OPPO Find N2 Flip does a good job of separating the person from the background of the image, with only a few small flaws in the hair area.

Photos taken in Portrait mode

Unfortunately , OPPO does not save the two versions of the photo — with and without the bokeh effect — so if the result is not good, you will not be able to use the original photo. Some manufacturers save both versions of the image and even, in some cases, allow you to alter the degree of blur afterwards.

Frontal camera

The front camera features a 32MP (1/2.74″, 0.8µm) Sony IMX709 sensor with a 22mm f/2.4 aperture lens. It has autofocus, which is not common in selfie cameras.

It offers a beauty mode that allows you to smooth skin, increase/decrease the size of the face, touch up the chin, enlarge the eyes, reduce the nose, etc. although I am not in favor of using them.

Oppo offers three different zoom levels for the front camera (0.8x, 1x and 2x). This possibly has to do with the ability of the phone to take selfies while it is folded and resting on a surface, since depending on the distance at which you are placed, the level of zoom required can vary.

The captures offer a high sharpness, as we can see in these sample selfies, as well as good colors and a wide dynamic range. However, due to the wide angle of the lens, the nose tends to look too big, so it is advisable to move the phone quite far from the face.

Selfies taken without Portrait effect

The front camera also allows you to take selfies with Portrait mode, with a nice blur effect.

Selfie with Portrait effect on

Of course, with such a large outdoor screen, it is possible to take selfies using the rear camera and lean on the outdoor screen to frame the image. Since these cameras offer better quality than the selfie camera, it is a very interesting option.

OPPO offers a camera widget with three options: Photo, Portrait, and Video. In the Photo and Portrait modes it is possible to activate a countdown, and in all three modes it is possible to activate the Beauty mode.

Video recording

The OPPO Find N2 Flip can record video at a maximum resolution of [email protected] with the main rear camera and up to [email protected] with the ultra-wide angle camera.

When recording video is when the MariSilicon X image NPU that incorporates the OPPO Find N2 Flip comes into action. MariSilicon X is a 6nm chip with up to 18 TOPS of AI computing power that promises to deliver 8db of noise reduction in [email protected] video with up to 20-bit dynamic range.

OPPO allows you to save videos using a “high efficiency” codec (H.265) to reduce video size or a “more compatible” codec (H.264) that ensures video playback on older devices.

When shooting videos, it is possible to record sound in stereo when shooting videos horizontally, and the sound volume of the recorded subject is automatically adjusted when you zoom in on the video. This mode also helps reduce wind noise. OPPO also includes video filters or record with portrait effect.

One of the aspects OPPO is highlighting is Ultra HDR Video , which kicks in when AI Enhance Video is active and improves performance in scenes where the brightest and darkest elements are too polarized. This function preserves the original color and details of the scene.

The video offers a good image quality, as can be seen in these videos recorded during the day, with detailed captures, true-to-life colors (although a little off) and a good dynamic range.

Videos recorded with the main camera during the day

Below we can see some videos taken in low light conditions. Image quality is quite good, although at 60fps it looks quite dark.

Videos recorded with the main camera at night

voice calls

In the tests that I have carried out, the voice quality during calls is correct and I have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

Precio

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is available in two colors, Astral Black and Moonlight Purple, for €1,049 in Spain (check the price on Amazon | Mediamarkt | Fnac )

A clear alternative is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G ( €1,099 ), which has a 6.7″ folding interior screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 1.9″ exterior screen, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM , 128/256/512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide-angle rear camera (12MP, f/1.8) + ultra-wide angle (12MP, f/2.2), wide-angle interior camera (10MP, f/2.4) and 3,700 battery mAh with fast charging at 25W and wireless charging at 10W.

Another interesting alternative is the Huawei P50 Pocket ( €1,073 ) has a 6.9″ OLED internal screen, Snapdragon 888 4G processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, wide-angle rear cameras (40MP, f/1.8) + ultra wide angle (13MP, f/2.2) + Ultra Spectrum (32MP, f/1.8), front camera (10.7MP, f/2.2) and 4,000 mAh battery with fast cable charging (40W).

Finally, the Moto Razr 2022 ( €1,190 ) includes a 6.7″ AMOLED internal screen, a 2.7″ AMOLED external screen, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, 8/12 GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide-angle rear cameras (50 MP, f/1.8) + ultra-wide angle (13MP, f2.2), front camera (32MP, f/2.4), 3,500 mAh battery with fast charging via cable a 30W

conclusions

OPPO has entered the folding market strongly and the OPPO Find N2 Flip is good proof of this. The phone has an elegant aluminum and glass construction, and has its own identity with its large exterior screen.

When folded, it is extremely compact (85.5 × 75 × 16 mm) thanks to the use of an advanced waterdrop hinge. In addition, unlike other folding, when it is closed it does not have a wedge shape , but rather both sides are completely glued.

The drawback of this type of folding is that, as in the old clamshell smartphones, you have to open it to get the most out of it.

To alleviate this, OPPO has included a 3.3″ external screen, which avoids having to open the phone for many tasks, since it is possible to access quick settings, see up to 6 notifications on the screen, as well as respond quickly with predefined responses. to chat messages.

Just double tap on the screen or press the power button to activate it. It is possible to customize the design with photos or even a virtual pet.

In Always On Display mode, the outer display can permanently display the time, date, and small icons for pending notifications.

In order to minimize the number of times you have to open the phone, OPPO has included widgets (camera, time, events, timer, wireless headphones and recorder), although I personally miss not being able to run apps to, for example, read the full content of an email or be able to navigate with Google Maps.

The 6.78 AMOLED E6 internal screen has Full HD+ resolution, offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, covers a wide color gamut compatible with HDR10+, achieves excellent color fidelity and reaches a good maximum level of brightness.

The screen has an elongated ratio, 21:9, so it is narrower and longer than usual. In the area where the screen folds in half is the crease. The crease is invisible when you look at the phone from the front, and is only slightly visible if the light hits it. Nor is it barely noticeable when dragging your finger over it.

OPPO offers the device in two colors: Astral Black (black) and Moonlit Purple (purple). The purple finish I’ve tested isn’t particularly dirty, as while fingerprints do stick, they’re not barely visible.

OPPO has incorporated the fingerprint reader on the side of the phone . Unlocking occurs quickly if you place your finger correctly in the reading area, although the reader is located too high for my taste.

It also incorporates facial recognition , which is more comfortable (although less secure) for day to day, both with the internal selfie camera and with the external one (to use the external screen, it is necessary to unlock the phone).

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor , a 4 nm chip that was announced in September 2022. This chip mainly competes in performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Accompanying this chip we find 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage with no option to expand via micro-SD.

In the benchmark tests that I have carried out, the performance of the smartphone has been good , although without surpassing smartphones from last year that incorporate more powerful hardware.

On a day-to-day basis, the OPPO Find N2 Flip moves smoothly and at no time have I suffered stops when moving through the interface or usual apps. 3D games run smoothly and I have measured stable rates of 60 FPS in titles like Asphalt 9 , Call Of Duty or Real Racing 3.

On the connectivity side , the OPPO Find N2 Flip supports Wi-Fi 802.11ax (WiFi 6). Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC and dual GPS. It lacks FM radio and infrared emitter. It is compatible with 5G networks , both NSA and SA, with support for the international sub-6 GHz bands, but does not support mmWave.

OPPO offers a space for a second SIM card , so you can enjoy Dual SIM. It also supports eSIM.

The smartphone has a 4,300 mAh battery that offers good autonomy . You won’t have a problem getting to the end of the day, although this will depend a lot on how you use the phone (games and videos consume a lot of battery) and how much you take advantage of the external screen so you don’t have to open the phone.

If you run out of battery life, you’ll be happy to know that it offers 44W SuperVOOC fast charging . OPPO includes a charger of this power in the box, which manages to fully charge the phone in just over an hour. Now, it doesn’t offer wireless charging , which is a shame, as it would be a convenient way to keep it charged throughout the day without having to plug in a cable.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip offers stereo sound through a pair of speakers located next to the USB Type-C connector and in the earpiece of the ear. The sound is powerful, but its quality is not particularly good, especially when it comes to bass. It lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, although this has now become the norm.

At the software level, it has Android 13 and, above the operating system, OPPO incorporates its own ColorOS 13 customization layer . OPPO has promised four Android updates and five years of security patches.

This layer adds a large number of features that complement Android such as creating wallpapers from photos, granular app permissions, multi-account app cloning, off-screen gestures, smart sidebar, app lock, keyboard safe, hide apps on the desktop, safe to protect files with AES encryption and more.

When it comes to enjoying games, OPPO includes a functionality called Game Space , which improves gaming performance by allocating more hardware resources, limiting network access to other apps to improve latency, prevents automatic brightness settings , open apps in a window and record the screen with audio during games.

OPPO also includes a functionality called System Cloner that allows you to use two different passwords (or fingerprints) to access two different systems, so you can save private data on one of them that will not be accessible from the other.

In the photographic section, the OPPO OPPO Find N2 Flip with a dual rear camera for a wide-angle (50MP, f/1.8, without OIS) and ultra-wide-angle (8MP, f/2.2, without OIS) cameras. It lacks a telephoto camera.

The main camera has a 50MP IMX890 sensor with a fairly large size (1/1.56″). The sensor makes use of pixel binning to capture photos at 12.5MP by default.

In good light conditions, images taken by the main camera look sharp and colourful. When the light is low, the camera gets reasonably clean shots thanks to Night mode, even despite no optical stabilization, but it can’t compete with other flagships.

The ultra-wide camera has an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor, which is not a very high resolution. During the day, it offers good image quality, but at night it suffers a lot, to the point that not even the Night mode manages to rescue some captures, which are difficult to use.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip can record video up to 4K at 30 fps with good image quality, even at night.

The front camera has a resolution of 32MP, so it is capable of capturing selfies with great sharpness and a wide dynamic range thanks to the use of HDR. This camera also allows you to capture photos in Portrait mode with good results. In addition, it has autofocus, which is unusual in this type of camera.

Now, the advantage of a folding is that it is possible to take selfies with the external camera using the preview on the external screen to adjust the framing.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is for sale at a price of €1,049 in Spain (check the price on Amazon | Mediamarkt | Fnac ).

The best:

Excellent construction and resistance, both outside and inside. Compact design to fit in any pocket.

6.8″ folding interior screen with a refresh rate up to 120 Hz that offers excellent brightness, sharpness, contrast, color fidelity and viewing angles.

3.3″ external screen that offers Always On Display and allows you to check/respond to notifications, access quick settings and use widgets.

Fluid use of the phone thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

5G connectivity with SA/NSA support in the sub-6GHz band (but not mmWave). Dual SIM and eSIM capability.

ColorOS 13 software with features that extend Android features: app cloning, app encryption, screen gestures, safe, app hiding, driving mode, game space, system cloning for a second private space, etc.

Four years of Android updates and five years of security patches secured.

Fingerprint reader located on one side that works quickly and the possibility of facial recognition.

Possibility of taking a selfie with the main camera thanks to the external screen, as well as taking stable photos or selfies without stretching your arm by placing it in an “L” shape on a table.

Good autonomy and fast SuperVOOC charging by cable at 44 W.

Worst:

The outer screen could give more of itself if there were more widgets or applications could be run.

No optical stabilization on the main camera. Absence of telephoto camera.

No wireless charging

No resistance to water or dust.