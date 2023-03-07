5G News
HMD Global announces the relocation of 5G smartphone production to Europe

HMD Global announces the relocation of 5G smartphone production to Europe

Abraham
On the occasion of the MWC 2023 in Barcelona HMD Global has announced a very important change regarding its production strategy for future products Nokia-branded 5G smartphones (by the way, have you seen how the logo has changed?).

The company has indeed announced that the production and test processes of this category of smartphones they will be moved to Europe in 2023, thus going to make HMD Global the first world producer to choose to bring its production activities to the Old Continent. HMD adds that, thanks to the stringent and precise European regulations on production and testing, it will be able to offer a higher level of security on your devicesgoing to collaborate with trusted and high-level partners.

Jean-Francois Baril, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of HMD Global said:

We are very pleased to announce this first step in our journey of relocating 5G device manufacturing to Europe. The Nokia brand has a long history of success in the European market and with this move we will continue to strengthen our position as Europe’s single largest smartphone supplier.

Our customers trust us to deliver safe, durable, and sustainable devices, and we deliver on that promise by working closely with them to meet their security needs. Our future plans include further investments in security software, so that we can offer our customers customized security programs and functions.

AMD made it: 25-fold improved energy efficiency of mobile processors

HMD Global is present at the fair with low-end Android solutions that focus heavily on the issue of reparability and with today’s announcement the company demonstrates that it also has at heart the interest of operating in a safer environment, such as the guaranteed one by the European Community. It will be interesting to find out which will be the next 5G smartphones to be made in Europe; one of the latest is last year’s Nokia X30.

