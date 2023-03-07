5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeMobileAndroidPersonal Emergencies not only Pixel anymore: here are the compatible models (with...

Personal Emergencies not only Pixel anymore: here are the compatible models (with Android 13)

Android

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

The function Personal Emergencies is now available for several non-Pixel Android smartphones. Let’s talk about functionyes, and not of app since on Google devices it is a tool in its own right, on all the others it is instead integrated into the Settings under the heading Security & Emergency.

This is a novelty that made its debut with Android 13, initially exclusive to Pixel smartphones and now compatible with several other models, including Nothing, Sony Xperia, iQOO and vivo. With Personal Emergencies (Personal Safety in English) you can enter i information about your healthadd contacts to call in case of emergency, receive notifications of adverse events nearby and send an SOS automatically in case of a road accident.

In reality, this last point is only made available in some countries (including Spain and Ireland) and in certain cases, or where manufacturers have implemented the function Context Hub which manages impact detection (the sudden stop) while reducing energy consumption. Similar to what already exists on the new iPhone 14 – and recently improved in its accuracy -, the function will gradually be released on compatible smartphones with a software update.

- Advertisement -

ON WHICH SMARTPHONES

Samsung is, yes, the brand that has updated the largest number of devices to Android 13 to date, but none of its smartphones are yet compatible with the Personal Emergencies function. This is the list:

Samsung Galaxy A04s, render and first technical specifications

  • Nothing Phone (1)
  • Sony Xperia 5 IV
  • Sony Xperia 1 IV
  • iQOO 7
  • iQOO 8 Pro
  • iQOO 9SE
  • iQOO 9 Pro
  • iQOO 9T
  • iQOO I2202
  • iQOO 11
  • iQOO Neo 7
  • vivo X80 Pro
  • vivo X90
  • vivo X90 Pro

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iOS

Snapchat already has its own chat with artificial intelligence: how it works

Snapchat adds to the trend of chatbots. Through artificial intelligencethe social network will add...
Android

In my hands for a few days, this Realme GT3 is actually the umpteenth...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.