Personal Emergencies not only Pixel anymore: here are the compatible models (with Android 13)

The function Personal Emergencies is now available for several non-Pixel Android smartphones. Let’s talk about functionyes, and not of app since on Google devices it is a tool in its own right, on all the others it is instead integrated into the Settings under the heading Security & Emergency.

This is a novelty that made its debut with Android 13, initially exclusive to Pixel smartphones and now compatible with several other models, including Nothing, Sony Xperia, iQOO and vivo. With Personal Emergencies (Personal Safety in English) you can enter i information about your healthadd contacts to call in case of emergency, receive notifications of adverse events nearby and send an SOS automatically in case of a road accident.

In reality, this last point is only made available in some countries (including Spain and Ireland) and in certain cases, or where manufacturers have implemented the function Context Hub which manages impact detection (the sudden stop) while reducing energy consumption. Similar to what already exists on the new iPhone 14 – and recently improved in its accuracy -, the function will gradually be released on compatible smartphones with a software update.

ON WHICH SMARTPHONES

Samsung is, yes, the brand that has updated the largest number of devices to Android 13 to date, but none of its smartphones are yet compatible with the Personal Emergencies function. This is the list:

Nothing Phone (1)

5 IV

Sony Xperia 1 IV

iQOO 7

iQOO 8 Pro

iQOO 9SE

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9T

iQOO I2202

iQOO 11

iQOO Neo 7

vivo X80 Pro

vivo X90

vivo X90 Pro