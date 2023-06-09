Zuckerberg’s opinion on the Apple Vision Pro

- Advertisement -

At a recent company meeting Goal, mark zuckerberg gave his impressions on the launch of Apple’s new augmented reality device, the VisionPro. Far from showing concern, the CEO of Meta stated that he did not see any technological advance in Vision Pro that his company had not already explored.

The virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) is a technological field in which devices allow users to interact with digital environments in a more immersive way. Although the technology is in an early development stage, companies like Meta and Apple are investing in it because of its potential to change the way we interact with technology.

Price difference and accessibility

One of the aspects highlighted by Zuckerberg was the difference in prices between the Goal Quest 3 and Apple’s Vision Pro. While Apple’s Vision Pro is priced at $3,499, Meta’s Quest 3 is expected to cost $499. This significant difference in price could allow Meta to reach a broader user base, making its virtual and augmented reality technology more accessible.

Social vs individual vision

Zuckerberg was particularly critical of Apple’s vision for augmented and virtual reality, noting that Apple’s vision seemed to be focused on individual experiences rather than social interactions. He said that unlike Apple, Meta is interested in creating products that are fundamentally social, allowing people to interact in new ways and feel closer.

The text sent by Mark about the Apple glasses

The opinion, published in The Verge, reads:

Apple finally announced their headphones, so I want to talk about that for a second. I was very curious to see what they were going to send. And obviously I haven’t seen it yet, so I’ll learn more as we get to play with it and see what happens and how people use it. From what I saw initially, I’d say the good news is that there’s no sort of silver bullet they have for any of the constraints or laws and physics that our teams haven’t explored and thought about yet. They went with a higher resolution screen, and between that and all the technology they put in there to power it, it costs seven times as much and now requires so much power that you now need a battery and a cable attached to use it. They made that design compromise and it might make sense for the cases they are looking for. But look, I think your announcement really shows the difference in values ​​and vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important. We innovate to make sure our products are as accessible and affordable as possible for everyone, and that’s a core part of what we do. And we have sold tens of millions of Quests. More importantly, our view of the metaverse and presence is fundamentally social. It’s about people interacting in new ways and feeling closer in new ways. Our device is also about being active and getting things done. Rather, every demo they showed was a person sitting alone on a couch. I mean, that might be the vision of the future of computing, but it’s not what I want. There is a real philosophical difference in terms of how we approach this. And seeing what they offer and how they’re going to compete made me even more excited and in many ways made me feel optimistic that what we’re doing is important and will succeed. But it’s going to be a fun ride.

Future prospects and confidence in Meta

Despite the competition that Apple’s entry into the virtual and augmented reality market entails, Zuckerberg was confident in Meta’s strategy. He assured that he is optimistic about the future of the company in this space and is excited about the path that awaits them.

This clash of visions between two technological giants like Meta and Apple is a clear example of how different business philosophies can shape the evolution of technology. Although both seek to lead in the virtual and augmented reality space, their approaches differ significantly. While Apple seems to be going for a high-end and isolated user experience, Meta is looking to offer a more affordable and social experience. However, only time will tell which of these visions will resonate the most with users and define the future of this emerging technology.