Google Meet Picture-in-picture feature gets update in Chrome

The Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature is highly appreciated by fans of a multitasking routine. To adapt to this demand, Chrome added support for the tool and Google Meet also decided to offer new features to users. Google Meet PiP allows users to be able to raise their hand, access the meeting chat, turn captions on and off and resize the image display, in addition to having access to diverse layouts. All this while composing an email, for example, as shown in the GIF below.

It’s possible activate the tool from “Open picture-in-picture” in Meet’s floating menu. The interface has complete controls at the bottom and videos of up to four people can be displayed. Previously, the only options that appeared were turning the camera or microphone on and off, or even to remove yourself from the meeting.

The new Google Meet PiP on Chrome will launch in the coming weeks and, according to the company, will be “available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.” Another novelty is the updating of the interface for the queue of people wanting to join the meeting. Instead of the floating panel that bombarded the meeting admin, hogging the center of the screen, there is now a sidebar called People.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

