ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Espace Edition is announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 18 GB of RAM

After several rumors and leaks, ZTE made the Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition official. It has similar specifications to the Axon 40 Ultra launched in May, but features up to 18 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage, in addition to a new design.
The phone was launched to celebrate China’s achievements in the space race over the past few years.
In the specifications, the device maintains much of the standard version. Like the ZTE Yuanhang 40 Pro Plus Starry Sky Edition, its main differences are in the rear design, in addition to the secondary security chip and two memory configurations. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the ceramic panel brings a style inspired by time travel through space.
The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition features a 6.8-inch flexible curved AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, as well as high-frequency PWM with 1440Hz and support for 1.07 billion colors.
Under the hood, it features the 4-nanometer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, 12 GB or 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage with 512 GB or 1 TB. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support.
In cameras, it features a 64-megapixel IMX787 main sensor with optical image stabilization, another 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel periscopic lens with 5.7x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a front-facing sensor under the 16-megapixel display.
In the operating system, it will come standard with Android 12 under the MyOS 12 interface. As for connectivity, the cell phone has 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and USB-C port.
- 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate and under-display camera
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform
- Adreno 730 GPU
- 12 GB or 18 GB of RAM
- 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera under the screen
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultra-wide-angle lens with 64 MP sensor
- Periscope lens with 64 MP sensor and 5.7x optical zoom
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual Wi-Fi and fingerprint reader under the screen
- 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging
- Android 12 with MyOS 12
- Dimensions: 163.2 x 73.5 x 8.4mm
- Weight: 204 grams
The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition was announced only in China in pre-order and has two memory configurations. Check the official prices below:
- 12 GB + 512 GB – ¥5,898 (~R$4,425)
- 18GB + 1TB – ¥7,698 (~R$5,775)