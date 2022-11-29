Apple Music Replay gets dynamic design for retrospective

Apple Music Replay has a new look to show the 2022 retrospective to users. The function is only available for the web version of the streaming, but it gained a dynamic design to show the most listened artists and songs throughout the year.
Similar to what Spotify already does with Wrapped, Replay is more interactive, displaying categories, highlighting artists, albums and showing the total minutes of songs listened to. In the app, it is possible to listen to the playlist that brings together the most played songs throughout the year, but this display similar to Instagram or Snapchat stories is, in fact, restricted to the web.
The experience itself, however, works on mobile devices, as each category is viewed vertically — but you have to open it through your mobile browser. Each interactive page features animations and transitions with user-relevant music playing in the background.
After viewing all the carousel data, you can scroll down to see the featured sections with even more detail on your top artists, albums and playlists. There are also estimates that Apple will create a link to the web page in the listen now and browse tabs already present in the app.
