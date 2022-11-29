Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Music Replay gets dynamic design for retrospective

Apple Music Replay gets dynamic design for retrospective

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple Music Replay gets dynamic design for retrospective
- Advertisement -

Apple Music Replay has a new look to show the 2022 retrospective to users. The function is only available for the web version of the streaming, but it gained a dynamic design to show the most listened artists and songs throughout the year.

Similar to what Spotify already does with Wrapped, Replay is more interactive, displaying categories, highlighting artists, albums and showing the total minutes of songs listened to. In the app, it is possible to listen to the playlist that brings together the most played songs throughout the year, but this display similar to Instagram or Snapchat stories is, in fact, restricted to the web.

Screenshot displays Apple Music Replay interactive dashboard (Image: 9to5Mac/Playback)

The experience itself, however, works on mobile devices, as each category is viewed vertically — but you have to open it through your mobile browser. Each interactive page features animations and transitions with user-relevant music playing in the background.

- Advertisement -

After viewing all the carousel data, you can scroll down to see the featured sections with even more detail on your top artists, albums and playlists. There are also estimates that Apple will create a link to the web page in the listen now and browse tabs already present in the app.

wfd-invisible=”true”>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0, 0,0.23);box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImagem {width: 25% ;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetalhes {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size { font-size:80%;}#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.storeImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.storeImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px ;}.lojas {margin-right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}# appDetalhes {padding-left:42px;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4p x;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px ;height: 17px;}#appLogo { width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” wfd-invisible=”true”>

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Espace Edition is announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 18 GB of RAM

After several rumors and leaks, ZTE made the Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition official....
Tech News

Elon Musk sets another goal for Twitter: change the character limit per message

If Elon Musk must be recognized, it is that limits do not go...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.