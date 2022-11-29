Apple Music Replay gets dynamic design for retrospective

Apple Music Replay has a new look to show the 2022 retrospective to users. The function is only available for the web version of the streaming, but it gained a dynamic design to show the most listened artists and songs throughout the year.

Similar to what Spotify already does with Wrapped, Replay is more interactive, displaying categories, highlighting artists, albums and showing the total minutes of songs listened to. In the app, it is possible to listen to the playlist that brings together the most played songs throughout the year, but this display similar to Instagram or Snapchat stories is, in fact, restricted to the web.