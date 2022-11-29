Apple Music Replay gets a makeover for 2022, but only on the web

Apple is inspired by the competition for Music, which with the2022 edition of Replay graphically approaches what Spotify offers with Wrapped (here the latest available report, for 2021). However, the two retain some differences: Wrapped offers both an analysis of individual listening and extended to users from all over the world, Apple Music Replays instead it analyzes and presents only the user’s listening statistics (you can try from the link in SOURCE).

And it’s still to be fixed. Through the app, in fact, the experience is partial, there is only the Replay 2022 playlist with the favorite songs of the year updated from week to week. From web browser instead there is dynamic graphics (Apple calls it highlighted reel) which presents the listening statistics with the typical style of social stories, like those of Instagram or Snapchat. In fact, each “story” has animations, transitions, a song in the background and with a long click (or with the appropriate button) you can pause the automatic scrolling.