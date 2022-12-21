YouTube tests new progress bar on Android that reduces distractions

YouTube received important updates this year, bringing users new features and improvements to the platform’s interface, improving the browsing experience on both Android and iOS. Just before 2022 ended, the developer released a new update with a new progress bar on Google’s system.

According to information from the Tutto Android portal, the change consists of replacing the red color of the video playback bar with white, making the design more discreet🇧🇷 Despite the change, the previous color continues to be displayed in other areas of the application, such as the video feed and thumbnail mode, for example.