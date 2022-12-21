Finalmouse reveals Centerpiece transparent keyboard with high-resolution display

In a new video release, Finalmouse gave more details about the Centerpiece transparent keyboard, which will have the Laminated DisplayCircuit Glass Stack (LDGS) technology, which took years to develop and is covered by several patents. The accessory comes with clear keys and a high resolution screen below that is powered by Unreal Engine 5🇧🇷 In the video, you can see ways to create interaction between the keyboard and the detailed animations. The luxury item’s board will ship with custom linear self-lubricating mechanical switches co-developed with Gateron and inspired by their black ink switch, albeit tuned for faster actuation and slightly different travel parameters. The keys are clear, but have labels printed on the front wall.

The keyboard also purports to be more delicate and even relaxing sounding, with the advertiser’s hyperbole that it would resemble “soft marble raindrops”. The company has also revealed that the board will have its own CPU and GPU to power the light show and will connect using a single USB-C cable. The housing is anodized aluminum and CNC engraved. - Advertisement - Among Finalmouse’s plans is a skin marketplace where artists can submit their designs, free or paid. The board will have three cover slots with dedicated selection buttons on the side, which should allow for quicker and more convenient switching of funds.