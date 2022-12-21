“Apple TV for everyone”: Rumors of Apple TV for Android.

The source of the rumor: “Apple TV for Android”.

The fountain ShrimpApplePro has a lot of experience leaking about future hardware and features of Manzana. The latest leak suggests that Apple TV will finally debut on smartphones Android and that Apple Music it will also receive some kind of update.

The informant claims that the company that owns iPhone is testing the app internally and plans to release it soon, and says Apple is also preparing an app Apple TV for Android smartphones and tablets.

“The Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently in internal beta testing. It will soon be available. Apple TV for Android TV is different from Apple TV for Android.”

Apple expanding its app.

The Bitten Apple Tycoons You must increasingly work on revenue from your growing suite of subscription services with the benefits of maintaining exclusivity on your own devices.

The Android world first had access to the Apple app in 2020, although it was initially limited to models Sony Bravia.

Last year, the app reached Chromecast with Google TVfollowed by a later version for all devices android tv.

The company created an Android version of the app Apple Music a few months after launching on iPhone, then added speaker support amazon-echo and finally, he developed a web player that can be used on any device.

You can access the contents of the Apple TV in Android Y windows via the official Apple TV website, but features are limited.

An official application could offer extras such as downloading content to view them offline, and the feeding of all Android devices could be an interesting step forward in terms of the audience of the AppleTV+.

with the app Apple TVAndroid smartphone users will have a more convenient way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service, instead of having to settle for tv.apple.com in the web.

In Androidthe app is currently limited to streaming devices running android tvincluding the Chromecast with Google TV .

Other non-Apple devices that work with the Apple TV app include: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Roku streaming devices, and Amazon Fire TV, Roku TVs, and some smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio.

With the app, you can stream shows on Apple TV+, buy or rent TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store, and more.

Apple’s goal is not to shut down Apple TV for Android.

The Apple TV app is already available on Android TV products, so it’s not a stretch to assume that the streaming app will also make its way to Android devices.

Apple’s strategy regarding its streaming services is to integrate them into as many products as possible to attract more subscribers. This could help increase viewership of Apple TV+ and boost revenue from Apple’s service.

It’s a good policy because the more people have access to your services, the better chance the business has of profiting from them.

In other words, Apple’s previous policy of offering a closed ecosystem is changing under the leadership of Tim Cook. And although some think that this is bad, the reality is to show the opposite.

It all started with the opening of some television services to customers, to give an example, but now a great leap is being made by offering Apple TV for Android. The reason is that the jump is spectacular. Of course, it is necessary to see if the numbers correspond with this decision.

The only service blocked for Apple devices is Apple Fitness+ . This could be due to the fact that health and fitness monitoring relies on dedicated apps that communicate with AppleHealth .

The experience is unlikely to easily port over to Android products and is yet another incentive to buy a Apple TV 4K.

Date for the launch of the possible application.

At the moment there is no specific data, but everything indicates that Apple will announce the arrival of its Android application in the first half of 2023.

Until now, Apple seems to have shown little interest in expanding Android access to Apple TV beyond current televisions, but after this information everything could change.

ShrimpApplePro’s accuracy is correct, if imperfect, especially when it comes to 6GB of RAM for all iPhone 14 models, not just the Pro.

However, keep in mind that Apple is testing many things and will only release a limited number of them, so consider it a rumor for now, keeping in mind that Apple will only act for its own benefit, more subscribers and more reach.