YouTube, Spotify and Kahoot can now be used during a meeting in Google Meet

Meet will allow users to create group sessions in applications such as YouTube and Spotify, as well as games.

The video call platform GoogleMeet will allow users to create group sessions in other applications outside of Google, such as YouTube and Spotify, in which you can interact with various content. In addition, the participants will be able to have fun with games such as !.

In this way, it is sought that users can access a variety of activities in addition to conversing video calls with family or friends. In addition to the options mentioned, other platforms or applications available for these activities will be Heads Up! and ONE! Mobile.

Fusion with Google Duo

Google announced in June the start of the merger of communication services Duo and Meet to create a unique and free video calling platform.

The company announced in early June its intention to merge two of your services of communication, Duo and Meet, with the aim of creating a single free videoconferencing platform.

As a result of this change, GoogleMeet will start offering features like scheduling, creating and joining s, chat with automatic captions, virtual backgrounds, an enhanced audio and video experience that incorporates some automatic lighting and noise cancellation adjustments, as well as the ability to create groups of up to 100 people without a set time limit.

Some days ago Google Duo received a new update in its version for iOS and Androidmoment in which Google remembered that Meet would not disappear, but would be renamed Google Meet (original) and would present a new logo during the process of merging both platforms.

Google has recalled that throughout this month it will implement the new Google Meet app icon, which will present the corporate colors of the brand, which will first reach mobile phones and tablets. Later, you will experience this change on other devices.

Likewise, he has pointed out that those users who are using the ‘app’ of GoogleMeet currently they will not notice changes in their experience, only that their icon will change to the green color of the application of GoogleMeet (original).

At the end of the merger process, Google will inform Google Meet (original) users when they should switch to using the new Meet app. GoogleMeet to access the features of both platforms. In that migration process, the original application will no longer be supported and new users will be forced to install the new version.

On the website of Google support, the company indicates that to test the new version of Google Duo, users must log in with a Google account. Only then will they be able to use the meeting features.

For accounts set up with only a phone number, those accounts will not be able to use meetings.

