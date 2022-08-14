The vampire comedy with Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg already premiered on Netflix

Not more than a day has passed since its premiere and Day shift (Day Shift) aims to become the favorite of the month in . Starring FoxxSnoop Dogg Y Dave Franco, the film follows a man who leads a double life to financially support his young daughter. To the world he is a simple pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley, but his real job is hunting vampires.

“Jamie Foxx plays a family man who works hard to provide a good life for his resourceful daughter, but his mundane job cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley is just a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires for an international organization”, points out the official synopsis in the service streaming.

Bud Jablonski (Foxx) returns to the Vampire Hunters Guild and will have to follow their rules if he wants to keep his job. (Netflix)

A Vampire Hunt starring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg

Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx) is a working-class family man who has made everyone believe that he cleans swimming pools, which is how the film begins. While he is doing his job, he sees that there are no Moors on the coast, so he breaks into a nearby house and confronts two vampires, an old woman and a young man. He manages to kill both of them and removes the creatures’ teeth to sell them to the highest bidder.

In Day shiftthese terrifying creatures cannot regrow their teeth like other body parts and these are worth as high value items in the market, being those of the older vampires which are worth more. Bud tries to offer the fangs to a pawn shop, but the money isn’t enough. He is in a very difficult situation since his ex-wife decided that he would move to Florida with his daughter to study at a private school, whose tuition is very expensive.

comedy-with-Jamie-Foxx-and-Snoop-Dogg- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey and Scott Adkins make up the rest of the cast. (Netflix) comedy-with-Jamie-Foxx-and-Snoop-Dogg- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

For this reason, the protagonist will have to return repentant to the vampire hunters’ union, from where he had been banished for his way of being so daring and aggressive in battle. Bud turns to his old friend John Elliot (Snoop Dogg), to be integrated again and this grants him a second chance with a single condition: you will have to take the day shift and the pay will not be as good as before .

Bud will no longer be able to cross the line at work, since Seth (Dave Franco), a union representative, will closely follow your steps to monitor any code violations you commit. On the other hand, a vampire will swear revenge for the death of the two murdered vampires and the mission of finding the murderer is outlined when she, in turn, tries to resume the macabre plan to recover the adoration of humans towards vampires as in very old times.

“Day shift” premiered on August 12 in streaming. (Netflix)

In addition to Jamie Foxx Y Snoop Dogg in the leading roles, the cast is made up of Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey Y Scott Adkins. Day shift is an original story by Tyler Tice, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten, directed by JJ Perry in his feature film debut.

Day shift is available to view at Netflix from August 12.

