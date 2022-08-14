New animated poster of “Don’t worry, honey”, the long-awaited film by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Poster of “Don’t worry, darling”, the new Warner Bros. film directed by Olivia Wilde. (Warner Bros.)

The next twisted and visually stunning psychological thriller from Warner Bros. Pictures is considered one of the most anticipated films since the beginning of the year due to the vision of Olivia Wilde, fresh and with its own stamp that we already saw in book smart. Among other attractions that the film has, is the leading role of his current partner Styles (Dunkirk) and the rising star Florence Pugh (little women).

The film will be released on September 22 in Latin America and its second preview presented a more disturbing scenario than the previous one in which Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) begins to realize that the life she lives is a delusion. Her rebellion will cost her suffering on the way to freedom and only she will fight to get out of that perfect life. But with the poster released this Thursday, August 11, the mystery is even greater.

The story centers on Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), who are lucky enough to live in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town that houses the men who work for the top-secret Victory project. and their families. The 1950s social optimism espoused by its CEO, Frank (Pine), equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach, anchors all aspects of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend each day inside the Victory Project headquarters, working on “progressive materials development,” their wives, including Frank’s elegant partner Shelley (Chan), spend their time basking in the beauty, luxury and the debauchery of his community.

The main conflict begins in the next part of the synopsis: “Life is perfect, with the needs of each resident satisfied by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and an unconditional commitment to the cause of Victory. But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something much more sinister lurking beneath the alluring facade, Alice can’t help but question exactly what they’re doing at Victory and why. How much is Alice willing to lose to expose what is really going on in this paradise?

The movie of New Line Cinema is located in a neighborhood of white families in the United States in the 50s where everything seems to be armed and managed by something superior. There are clear influences from The Truman Showbut also from the filmography of jordan peele, Us Y Flees! On television you can find other elements of Westworldbut also from the recent severity.

With more promotional material, the production only confirms that it does present elements to be considered one of the most anticipated films of the year. Do not worry It is directed by Wilde and the screenplay is written by writer Katie Silberman (Booksmart) based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Silberman.

Do not worry honey will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and opens on September 22, 2022.

