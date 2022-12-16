YouTube Music gains pages with hashtags and less repetition on radio stations

YouTube Music has been updated with new features such as hashtag pages. Now, instead of being forwarded to a page that displays search results, choosing hashtags will open another that brings a selection of songs, videos and playlists.

Additionally, streaming has enhanced artist radio, suggesting more diverse and less repeated content🇧🇷 All mixes, including a new one dedicated to the Christmas theme, will have dynamic art in which it is possible to see a preview of which artists are included in the selection.