Enjoy! Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is free to play until December 19

Ubisoft announced this week that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest title in the franchise, is available for the second time on a free weekend. Until 12/19, the game can be downloaded and played free of charge by Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC (via Ubisoft Store, Epic Games Store and Steam).

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla presents the saga of Eivor, a legendary Viking leader who left Norway in the 9th century AD because of wars and dwindling resources.

In this grand adventure, players experience the relentless fighting style of Viking warriors with enhanced dual-wielding combat and experience all-new features such as raids, settlement construction, and equipment progression and upgrade systems. Political alliances, combat decisions, and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and players must choose their paths wisely to protect their clan’s future.

During the trial period, players will have access to the full game, and those who choose to purchase the game outright will keep the progress made. For the first time, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also feature a referral program that allows players to invite their friends to follow their own Viking saga and receive rewards.

