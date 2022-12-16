Barbie: the first teaser of the film highlights Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic dolls

After several behind-the-scenes photos and only one official photo of Robbie in the role, the studio finally released a preview of the film this week and it looks as amazing as you can imagine.

In case you didn’t know, Warner Bros. is developing a live-action movie of the doll Barbie which will have the iconic actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as protagonists.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women), the teaser begins with a reference to the first Barbie TV commercial in the 1950s, where Margot Robbie appears dressed in a doll beach look.

The video highlights the revolution that was the arrival of Barbie in the toy industry, which broke the standards of “big baby dolls” and brought a curvy and stylish doll.

Accompanied by some quick takes, we can see that the feature will faithfully recreate this world of Barbie, going through different eras and looks of the iconic doll, including the very colorful looks of the 80s. Ryan Gosling’s Ken is also not far behind and appears with some very striking visuals.

The film will also have other actors in the role of the dolls, but will also feature random characters, including Will Ferrell in the role of the evil president of Mattel, who is furious after Margot Robbie’s Barbie escapes into the real world.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters in july 2023🇧🇷

So, what did you think of the teaser?