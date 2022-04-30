Young Finglas boxer hails tight-knit community after winning European Championship

A 17-year-old Finglas boxer was surprised by a welcome home parade after winning the European Championships in Bulgaria.

Bobbi Flood has been boxing ever since he can remember, with his dad/coach always by his side.

The 5th year student was moved to see friends and neighbours out on the road, ready to welcome him home after the massive win.

Irish flags were hung from house windows to celebrate the inspirational teen’s achievement.

Bobbi told Dublin Live that his family have been his rock every step of the way.

He said: “I’ve been boxing all my life. My dad is my coach so he got me into it at a very young age.

“It’s great. We get to share the experiences together, the wins and the few losses. Whether the losses mean physically losing or losing mentality.”

“The first couple of months of training are the hardest. Once you start getting used to it- it all just goes from there.

“The win was unbelievable. It was great. It was unbelievable to see the amount of support I have from the community.

“I’m taking a little week off and then I’m back training on Monday.

The people of Finglas have taken to Facebook to congratulate the young man on his mammoth win.

One person said: “Finglas teenagers can often be painted with a bad brush but it isn’t always the case and this deserves all the attention it gets. Goodman Bobster we are all proud of you pal.”

Another wrote: “Well done. What an amazing achievement- young and determined. You will go far. Fair play.”

A third commented: “Well done to him and his coaches and all who went to represent our country, county and our community. Brilliant achievement.”

