Peanuts, a Mother’s Day special is coming to Apple TV +

On the occasion of Mother’s Day on Apple TV Plus will arrive a new special episode of the Peanuts: it will be called To Mom (And Dad), With Love, and the trailer is already online (we have included it a little further down), and the episode will actually be available on May 6. The incipit is that the Peanuts gang is all happy for the upcoming party, while for Piperita Patty it only serves as a reminder that a mother doesn’t have it. But thanks to her trusted friend Marcie, she realizes that the party can be used to celebrate any kind of family. Meanwhile, Snoopy accompanies Woodstock on an epic adventure in search of his long-lost mom.

We still don’t have precise details on the duration of the special. However, it is an indication of how much Apple believes in the franchise created by Charles M. Schulz in the 1950s. In October 2020, the company announced a agreement with WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide for the production of new content – and the licensing of those already released. Apple has already released two series, namely The Adventures of Snoopy and Snoopy in Space, and a few specials, including the documentary The Secrets of Apollo 10 with Ron Howard and Jeff Goldblum which won an Emmy. Just a few weeks ago, on the occasion of World Earth Day, Apple announced another one, called Snoopy Presents: Little Things Matter, Charlie Brown. He has been available for viewing for a couple of weeks. While we’re at it, we leave you the trailer of that too, you crack the avarice:

In any case. The new special is directed by Clay Katis e executive producers include Craig and Bryan Schulz, respectively son and grandson (in the sense of son of the son) of Charles. The Peanuts are probably the longest-running comic series in history: Schulz began publishing the famous strips in 1950, with a daily rhythm, until the year 2000, when he died. In total, the author published a whopping 17,897 strips.