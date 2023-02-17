You can reduce the carbon footprint of data centers by changing the programming language

Data centers that house cloud computing systems and store huge amounts of data consume vast amounts of electrical power. In the United States, this can represent up to 1.8% of all electricity used in a year, according to a 2021 study.

Using inefficient programming languages ​​like JavaScript, Python, and Go contributes to this demand on energy, so deciding which language to use is really important.

The solution with Rust

Unlike other languages, Rust allows for a more efficient way of managing memory, which reduces power demand and the carbon footprint of data centers. Rust is a low-level programming language that allows developers more control over the memory a program uses, without sacrificing system security and stability.

Older programming languages, such as C and C++, allow memory addresses to be accessed directly without the need to ask for permission. This can cause security problems, such as the possibility of leaving sensitive data in memory after a program has terminated. Newer languages ​​have security measures to prevent these problems, but at the cost of increased power consumption.

Rust seeks to combine the best of both worlds. It allows direct memory access like older languages, but with security measures like newer languages. This makes Rust more efficient and secure than other programming languages ​​for cloud computing.

Rust benefits and limitations

Using Rust can reduce energy demand in data centers by up to 50%. However, this does not mean that the use of Rust will completely solve the data center carbon footprint problem. As energy resources are released, companies can use this energy to continue expanding their data centers.

Despite its benefits, Rust has a steeper learning curve than other programming languages ​​and can be more difficult to implement in existing projects. Also, it is a relatively new language and does not have the same amount of resources and tools available as other more popular languages.

