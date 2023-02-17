iPhone, iPad: access to developer betas now costs $99 per year for everyone

Bad news if you are used to downloading the very first betas of Apple’s operating systems. From now on, it will be imperative to subscribe to a developer license for the firm’s program in order to have access to these test versions, which cost 99 dollars per year. A way like any other to protect users against the risks involved.

Whether for iOS, macOS, iPadOS or watchOS, Apple usually first deploys a beta version of its developer updates. The latter can then share the expertise with the manufacturer, in particular by detecting certain bugs that ordinary mortals could not notice. However, these beta versions are also available to anyone who wants to take a look at the latest.

This is about to change. As Apple prepares to deploy the first iterations of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, two updates that are already talking about them for their features. But it is not the latter that are the center of attention today, but rather an announcement slipped discreetly by the Cupertino company in the release note. As of these two updates, Apple will charge access to beta developers of its operating systems.

Apple developer betas will no longer be free

Indeed, the manufacturer will simplify the life of developers who want to install these betas on their devices. To do this, they just need to activate a dedicated option for this purpose from the operating system settings. Once done, the device will then automatically update to the latest available version of the OS, without having to download it from the Internet. A time saver for developers, but a waste of money for ordinary users.

Thus, only people who have subscribed to a license for the Apple Developer Program will be able to access this option in their settings. However, this license costs 99 dollars per year, or about 93 euros. No more free access to the latest iOS and all its counterparts. From now on, you will have to either go to the checkout or wait for the launch of the public beta. We let you judge the best way to go.

Source : Apple