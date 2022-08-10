xiaomi's new foldable has leaked... let samsung prepare

- Advertisement -

Tomorrow a presentation is scheduled by Xiaomi in which, among other things, they will make official a new Android tablet from the firm and its new folding smartphone. Of the latter, which aims to compete with the models that Samsung presents today, a good number of features have been known that make it very expensive that it will be a very tough rival to crack.

To begin with, the inner panel will come to 8.02 inches OLED with a resolution of 2.5K and will have Ultra-Thin Glass technology. The outer screen will be 6.56 inches as expected, the panel being the E5 AMOLED Full HD+. To this must be added, with the aim of achieving the best possible image quality, that both will have a frequency of 120Hz. Therefore, good quality is guaranteed.

Another of the sections where this Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 will be a fearsome rival among the folding models is that of photography. The main camera will have a main sensor of 50MP (Sony IMX766) that with the help of Leica surely offers a very remarkable capacity in all kinds of situations. Besides, it will have two more elements of 13 and 8 MP to improve the wide angle and achieve a 2X optical zoom. Obviously, the recordings can be 4K and everything points to an excellent definition.

A new rear design in this Xiaomi

In the poster that has been published, and that we leave you after this paragraph, you can see that the back of the new terminal will be different, since the element for the camera has a different layout than the previous generation. Now, the sensation is a structure more Elegant and striking. The fact is that everything also indicates that the thickness of the new Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 will be much lower than the model it replaces on the market, and it could not exceed six millimeters (and a weight of only 261 grams). This would be a differential detail and that would earn you many points against the competition.

By the way, as usual, the fingerprint reader of this model will be integrated into the power button, ignoring the screen, since when it is closed it will be impossible to easily access the place that is traditional. Obviously, the operating system that the new model will include will be Android, specifically its twelfth version, and it does not lack the usual MIUI customization layer.

Some more details that have been known

One of the important ones has to do with the integrated battery, which will have a charge of 4,500mAh. A decent load considering the thickness that we have mentioned before that the smartphone will have. But the really important thing is that the device will have a fast charge of 67W. And this is a level that none of the Samsung models that will be official today will offer with total security.

In what has to do with the main hardware, the bet will be a processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which will allow a very high power. This will be combined with 12GB RAM and storage of 251 gigabytes or 1 TB. Therefore, a really dangerous rival whose price is not known. But that, surely, is above 1,200 euros taking into account everything that it includes.

