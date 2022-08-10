Parallels Desktop 18 lets you install Windows 11 on a Mac with one click

- Advertisement -

is well known for its virtualization software that has allowed Apple computer owners for years to running Windows on macOS (or on other platforms like Chrome OS). It was already the first virtualization software to hit the market to support Intel’s x86 architecture when Apple abandoned PowerPC, and now the new Parallels 18 version improves its performance on new Macs with custom ARM chips.

We have already told you that virtualization is an ideal method for software testing and in this special we offer you the possibility of ing Windows 11 on x86 architectures with several free applications. On new Macs with ARM it is not so simple. Microsoft’s latest operating system was not officially supported by Apple and seemed to leave out users who – by choice or necessity – also install Windows on their Mac.

Parallels Desktop 18

Parallels has already announced support for Windows 11 and has now presented a new version that improves execution in various sections such as:

Installing Windows 11 . Parallels Desktop 18 provides the ability to download, install and configure Windows 11 with just one . In addition, the application can download a free set of ready-to-use Linux distributions.

Windows games on Mac . Users can pair a Mac-compatible Xbox or DualShock controller, launch Parallels Desktop 18, and start gaming. Performance improvements also result in higher FPS and a smoother Windows UI.

Performance in M1 Ultra. The version includes optimizations and performance improvements on all Apple Silicon computers, but especially on the M1 Ultra since they practically double the execution of Windows 11 compared to the previous version.

USB3.0. Parallels has improved support for USB ports and access to external streaming devices, such as the Elgato HD60, Startech USB 3.0 Video Capture, and others.

x86 applications . x86 applications running on Windows 11 on ARM now benefit from improvements in compatibility and performance, especially when saving and reading files from the SSD on Macs.

Other improvements in Parallels Desktop 18 include Apple ProMotion display support, networking enhancements, optimizations for the upcoming macOS 13 Ventura, and others you can see in this release announcement.

Parallels Desktop 18 is available in several versions for home users, developers, or other professional environments, from €99 and with a test trial version. If you are looking for another alternative, not so advanced, but totally free, you can try the latest beta version of WMware Fusion which recently introduced virtual TPM support and improved compatibility with Windows 11.