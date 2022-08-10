HomeHardwareAMD should increase the prices of its Zen 4 chips, the Ryzen...

AMD should increase the prices of its Zen 4 chips, the Ryzen 9 7950X will exceed 850€

Hardware

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
Only a few more days to wait before AMD finally launches its new generation of Zen 4 processors, which has been the subject of numerous leaks in recent months. The latest mentions a price increase for most references.

Credit: VideoCardz

After AMD formalized the arrival of Ryzen 7000 chips at Computex 2022, we recently learned that the American giant was preparing to present the new processors on August 29. The official release date would then be slated for September 15, 2022, as previous reports had hinted.

Fans who were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new chips could quickly become disillusioned, because the new generation would be accompanied by a price increase for almost all referencesas reported by an anonymous source to our colleagues at VideoCardz.

The Ryzen 7000s will cost more than the current Ryzen 5000s

The VideoCardz source didn’t reveal the exact prices for all of AMD’s new processors, but merely compared them to current SKUs. We learn, for example, that the Ryzen 9 7950x and Ryzen 9 7900X will cost more than the Ryzen 9 5950X ($799) and Ryzen 9 5900X ($549), respectively. As a reminder, the latter had been launched at 849.90 euros and 549.90 euros, which means that the new generation could well this time exceed 900 euros.

On his side, the Ryzen 7 7800X should also cost more than the Ryzen 7 5800X, which had been offered at a recommended retail price of 459.90 euros. However, the processors had been released in the midst of a global pandemic and component shortages, which had caused their prices to soar at all resellers. It is therefore hoped this year that the new generation processors will arrive well at the prices recommended by AMD.

The good news is that the Ryzen 7 7700X with its 8 Zen 4 cores should cost $299, is exactly the same price as the previous generation. The Ryzen 5s could therefore also maintain similar prices, which would be good news for those with tighter budgets.

VideoCardz also took the opportunity to unveil the new processor box. The Zen Circle is now black, dropping the orange color on current decks. The box also features an AMD logo on the front, outlined by orange lines.

Source : VideoCardz

