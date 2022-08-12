Xiaomi opens Mix Fold 2 reservations in China

- Advertisement -

After Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Motorola did the same with the 2022 generation of Razr, has decided to join the party by launching on the scheduled date the Mix Fold 2its new folding smartphone.

Until now, folding smartphones have been more of a technological curiosity than a real fashion and the current crisis context does not invite us to think that the situation will change, but companies continue to launch new models with the intention of filling the gap and with the hope that the sector will one day take off.

About the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, it is a device with a 5.4 millimeters thick when open and 11.2 millimeters when folded. One of its main features is that it includes the company’s third-generation micro-waterdrop hinge, which allows a tighter fold of the flexible display panel within a hinge structure with a height of 8.8 millimeters.

Internally, Xiaomi’s new folding smartphone will have a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1an aspect that has allowed the battery capacity to be reduced from 5,020 to 4,500 milliamps due to its higher efficiency. This change has affected the weight of the device, which has gone from 317 to 262 grams, while on the other hand the battery itself supports fast charging at 67 watts to reach 100% in just 40 minutes.

The Mix Fold 2 has two screens, one external and one internal. The external is a Samsung non-flexible panel protected with Gorilla Glass Victus, with a size of 6.56 inches and a resolution of 2,520 × 1,080 pixels. The internal screen uses a flexible Eco² OLED panel also from Samsung, with a size of 8.02 inches, a native resolution of 2,016 × 1,914 pixels and that it is covered by an ultra-thin flexible glass of only 30µm. Both screens support a brightness of 1,000 nits, a 120Hz refresh rateDolby Vision and HDR10 +, all accompanied by three environmental sensors to adjust the brightness.

That Xiaomi devices incorporate Leica cameras is not something that surprises at this point, and of course, the Mix Fold 2 was not going to be an exception in this regard. The foldable smartphone features a Leica M3 camera with “Leica Athentic” mode for users looking for a natural look, in addition to “Leica Vibrant” mode. These features are added to CyberFocus, Xiaomi’s assistant supported by artificial intelligence.

The Mix Fold 2 can be reserved from today, but for now only in the Chinese market and it does not seem that it will leave there. The version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs 8,999 yuan (about $1,340), the version with 512GB of internal storage costs 9,999 yuan (about $1,480), and the version with 1TB of storage costs 11,999 yuan (about $1,780). The operating system? Well, Android 12L with the MIUI Fold customization layer.